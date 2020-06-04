Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Share Adorable Quarantine Selfies With New Puppy; See Pics

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and her beau Cody Simpson, who are known for their PDA on social media recently shared an adorable pic together with a new pup. Since both the artists are spending their quarantine time together, the duo adopted a German Shepherd puppy a few days ago. Since then they have shared few pictures with their new German Shepherd puppy. Read on for more pics of them with their new adorable puppy named Bo.

Miley Cyrus’ rescue pooch Bo recently made his debut on Cody Simpson’s Instagram around May 25th. The German shepherd mix puppy is actually named after Miley's father Billy Ray Cyrus.

Image courtesy: Cody Simpson Instagram

Image courtesy: Cody Simpson Instagram

The puppy Bo can be seen hanging out with Cody's guitar and amp setup. He can also be seen hanging around Cody's typewriter.

Image courtesy: Cody Simpson Instagram

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Giving A Haircut To Beau Cody Simpson Again? This Time It Is A 'mohawk'

Image courtesy: Cody Simpson Instagram

It was revealed that the name of her new adopted pup actually came from Miley's dad, the country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus's high school name. Miley talked about her new pup on March 23rd episode of her Instagram live show that she started since the lockdown was imposed in the states. She interviewed Melissa Bacelar, who is the owner of The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, from where her new pup Bo was adopted.

ALSO READ| What Is 'Bright Minded With Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live Show All About?

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Instagram selfies in quarantine

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are often seen posting adorable pics together on their Instagram stories. Miley Cyrus is now in a relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson after her separation from actor and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

ALSO READ| Empowering And Inspirational Quotes By Miley Cyrus That Can Motivate All

ALSO READ| When Miley Cyrus Was Involved In Controversies; See Full Details

Miley Cyrus is currently keeping busy by hosting her own Instagram Live show called Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus. It is a live talk show to connect with others and make an attempt to bring positivity amid the current "dark times" surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, Miley was seen supporting the Black Lives Matter campaigns along with many other high profile celebrities due to the current protests against racial inequality that are taking place in the US.

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus' 5 Bold And Easy Makeup Looks To Try At Home In Quarantine

Promo Image courtesy: Cody Simpson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.