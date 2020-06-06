Amitabh Bachchan Reveals 'Gulabo Sitabo' Title Inspired By Puppet Show

Director Shoojit Sircar's upcoming comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo is one of the highly-anticipated films of this year. It brings together the hit-machine of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana, and the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screens for the first time. Although the film was slated to hit the box office on April 24, 2020, its release date was pushed because of the on-going COVID-19 lockdown. However, the makers later decided to skip the traditional theatrical release of the film and opted for an OTT release.

While a lot of cinephiles appreciated the bold move made by the makers, their decision was criticized by several multiplex chains. Yet another fascinating aspect of the Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan starrer is its title. For the unversed, Gulabo Sitabo is a famous puppet show that originally belongs to Uttar Pradesh. Recently, an online portal reached out to Amitabh Bachchan regarding the same and asked him about his memory of the puppet show, if any.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals title 'Gulabo Sitabo' inspired by a puppet show

Amitabh Bachchan recently sat down for an interview with an online portal wherein he spilled the beans about the inspiration behind his upcoming film's title, Gulabo Sitabo. During his interview, when asked about being aware of Uttar Pradesh's popular puppet show Gulabo Sitabo, Bachchan replied stating he is aware of puppet shows and got nostalgic as he revealed that his younger days were full of their memories at his home. He also added saying puppet shows are everywhere across the country and not just Uttar Pradesh.

However, he further revealed that the inspiration of GiBoSiBo came to the director after witnessing UP's famous puppet show. The Badla actor concluded saying he watched the puppet show Gulabo Sitabo for the first time on the internet after Soojit Sircar introduced it to him. Check out the puppet show below:

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Gulabo Sitabo is set to release on the video-on-demand platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. Set in Lucknow, the Soojit Sircar directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as warring men. Watch the trailer of the film below:

