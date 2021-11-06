Video Of Kitten Coco Meeting Cat Fritter For The 1st Time Goes Viral; Watch

Social media is flooded with adorable animal videos, and pet lovers know the joy of watching the cute antics of these creatures. In today's entertainment list is an inclusion of adorable cat video. Shared by an Instagram cat mom named Ashley Morrison, or the "Youngest Old Cat Lady," the video shows a tiny baby kitten meeting a grown-up cat.

The two cats shown in the video are known as Coco and Fritter, where Fritter, the grown-up cat, rubs the baby Coco's head. In the video, the two of them are seen having quite an adorable moment. The two of them had been fostered together by the popular cat mom. Sharing the video, Morrison captioned it, "Can you name those kitties? I know their adopter can." Ever since the video went Instagram, it has prompted has attracted mixed relations from the users.

The video has garnered more than 35,000 likes and huge views. Whoever came across the video commented on it. One user who saw the video wrote, "Love me some kitten burrito," another person commented, "You mean, purrito?" jokingly asked another. A third person said, "I just love how she has so much love and trust there." Another wrote, "I love the donut kittens! That’s a lot of views." Another user wrote, "Absolutely adorable."

(Image: Instagram/@Youngestoldcatlady)