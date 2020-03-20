The Debate
Video Of Leopard Attacking Crowd Breaks Internet, Netizens Furious

What’s Viral

A recent video shared by an IFS officer of a Leopard jumping in the air and pouncing on the crowd is sure to leave you horrified.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Leopard attacking video on Twitter by an IFS office will leave you horrified

Though videos of animals are much liked on social media, while them attacking humans have always giving goosebumps. This time the video which is surfacing on the Internet will shake you up. In the viral video, a leopard can be seen jumping in the air while it attacked two people. Sushanta Nanda, an officer of the Indian Forest Service, shared this video on Twitter.

Cat in anger

The horrifying video which was uploaded on March 19, is sure to take you to the edge of your seat. In the video, a leopard can be seen suddenly jumping out from a pit. After coming out, it starts chasing people in the crowd who stood there shocked and surrounding the pit.  As soon as it was out, it pounced on a person from behind and tried to suppress it. The big cat then leaves that person and turns around to pounce on two other people. Susanta also expressed his displeasure on Twitter and wrote, "A horrendous rescue. Crowd control is half the problem in man-animal conflicts like this. They had no business to be there.” He also goes on to describe that the leopard acted purely out of natural instinct and was not at fault.
 

The video has garnered more than 2,800 views till now. While some poured in horrified and angry comments describing how onlookers behaved in a stupid manner, some wanted to know about the condition of the leopard after the incident.

Read:Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Rescued Using Innovative Technique, Watch

Read:3 Arrested For Killing, Eating Leopard Cat In Meghalaya

Twiteratis express anger

One of the users fumed at the onlookers and asked whether they were of this conception whether the cat was interested in playing with them to which Susanta replied that indeed the Leopard proved to be a good kho kho player. "Did the onlookers think the Tiger was going to play Kabbadi with them?  Sad." "The leopard proved to be great kho kho player instead," replied Susanta.
While another user expressed his anger over the same and appreciated what the cat did in self-defense.

 

 

 

Read:Video Of Snow Leopards Cuddling At Night Is Giving Major Couple Goals

Read:Two Leopards Found Dead In West Bengal's Tea Garden

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
