Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Rescued Using Innovative Technique, Watch

What looked like a rather difficult situation was proficiently executed by a group of forest officials. In a video that has taken the internet by storm, an innocent leopard is seen stuck in a deep well. What follows is an extemely innovative technique carried out in it's rescue.

A leopard found itself caught inside a deep well in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. The one -minute long video shows the most ingenious and dramatic rescue that was implemented in order to rescue the leopard from the well. Indian Forest Services officer, Parveen Kaswan, uploaded the video on Twitter with a message that the leopard's rescue was carried out in time further. He additionally wrote of the supportive nature which was showcased by the cooperative leopard, since in most cases, rescuers are attacked by the animals.

Ingenuity at best.



This #leopard fell into a deep well at Shivpuri, Madhya Praresh. Was rescued on time. He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also. Via @ravindramtripa1 pic.twitter.com/fqwgQ4OFUQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

The stuck leopard was taken out of the well with the help of a rope ladder and a bed, commonly known as a charpai. The rescue tool was made by fastening the charpai exactly in the middle of the rope ladder. The rescue operation was further executed by a group of brave yet frightened men standing across the well, holding both the sides of the rope ladder. On lodging the charpai inside the well, the lion who climbs and sits on the charpai is seen being pulled out arduously. After the charpai reaches the edge of the well, the rescuers are seen running away allowing the leopard to climb out of the well.

Twitter enthralled

The video, however, spread throughout like wildfire, collecting over 2,500 likes and a plethora of comments by several people, lauding the rescuers and expressing their relief towards the safety of the leopard.

Wow! Proven time n again that we can co exist if humans behave themselves. — rajendra गोदारा (@rgodara2) March 16, 2020

Woh kitna dara hua hai. Thank God ki he is safe and the rescuers didn't get attacked — anusha harishankar 🇮🇳 (@Aharishankar) March 16, 2020

Hats off to rescuers,fear in their eyes is palpable — TwitAsh (@TwitAsh5) March 16, 2020

We have seen a dog or cat rescue video by foreigners getting lacs of likes and RT. This is something courageous. Must be viral. Humanity respects dangerous animals too.. some people kills innocent animals just for their taste. — 🇮🇳Rang De Kesariya🇮🇳 (@TweetIndia5) March 16, 2020

Genius way of rescuing 👌🏻 — Roopal (@roopal01) March 16, 2020

They held their nerve. Good work. Let god bless them for their good deed — ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್ (@Haikal_MN) March 16, 2020

