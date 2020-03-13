Video Of Snow Leopards Cuddling At Night Is Giving Major Couple Goals

A viral video of two snow leopards uploaded by Paradise Wildlife Park is melting hearts on the internet. The two snow leopards can be seen cuddling together and going off to sleep in their enclosure. The video was uploaded on the Wildlife parks Facebook page on March 5. The two snow leopards shown in the video are named Jessie and Panja.

'This melts my heart'

The video, since being uploaded has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and has been shared 31,000 times. Over 22,000 people have also reacted to the video on the post. Take a look at the adorable video below.

'The definition of couple goals!' Loved-up #leopards Panja and Jessie cuddle up in their wildlife park enclosure

The sweet snow leopards were caught cuddling in their enclosure at Paradise Wildlife Park in #Hertfordshire pic.twitter.com/Zo6FQ3fH02 — Hans Solo (@thandojo) March 26, 2019

One commentator said, "The most loved up big cats I know <3 I have so much love for Jessie and Panja, hope one day we hear the pitter-patter of tiny paws". Another user wrote that he and his family had visited from New Zealand 3 years ago and that they got a chance to feed the pair. They also added that Jessie and Panja were beautiful.

Another user said that they were gorgeous and that snow leopards were her favourite of the big cats. Many users called the pair absolutely 'adorable', while another claimed that the video had definitely made her morning. A user commented that watching the pair just melted her heart.

Black leopard

A black leopard also called black panther was recently recorded on video in South Africa. As per reports, the footage was captured by the member of the public while he was going to work. He later shared it with Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation that uploaded the video on their Facebook page.

The foundation that shared the video on its Facebook page also described how elusive the species can be. The Facebook post claimed that tales of black leopard are what urban legends and folklore get built around. The post further described the black leopard as a 'phantom', an illusion and a shadow so rare that most people do not believe in its existence.

