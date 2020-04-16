Video Of Monkey Flying A Kite Amid Lockdown Leaves Netizens In Splits

It is normal to see human beings flying kites and doing other humanly things that are meant to be done by them. But what happens when an animal does what is usually for homo sapiens with functioning brains to do? It shocks us all. Recently, a video of a monkey went viral on social media where the mammal can be seen flying a kite while sitting comfortably on top of a rooftop. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and it has since garnered more than 21,600 views on Twitter alone.

In the 12-second-long video, the monkey can be seen sitting on a rooftop and pulling a string of a kite that was cut off during some kite fight, while people in the background can be heard shouting indistinctly. The IFS officer shared the video along with a caption that reads, "Evolution happening fast due to lockdown". The video is not the only one of its kind as people from all over the world have been sharing many pictures and clips of animals taking the streets amid the lockdown.

Viral video

Evolution happening fast due to lockdown😂



Monkey flying a kite. Yes it’s a monkey for sure😁 pic.twitter.com/6W8MtpPK43 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 16, 2020

Rise of the planet of the apes - RELOADED — Debojyoti Brahma (@RedevilDb) April 16, 2020

While Monkeys are flying kites, humans are in the caves.



This is what Nature does to restore normalcy as part of its cleansing act



I am waiting for butterflies to sit on my hand to mark the end of corona. — BarathiKalam (@barathikalam) April 16, 2020

Planet of Apes becoming reality soon 😃😄 — Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) April 16, 2020

Wonderful seeing lots of things which Nature is giving Justice. Feel like Lockdown worldwide to continue for another 6 months. Lots of animals and Nature will get their dues... — vinayak 🇮🇳 (@vinayakprabhuk) April 16, 2020

It's seeing and learning.. Due to presence of many people it just was not able to practice its acquired skills. 😅. Lockdown has just given him some precious time to do so. 😄🙏 — Ray@S (@Ray_S08) April 16, 2020

