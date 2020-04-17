Heartwarming Video Of Police Officer Feeding Banana To Amputee Monkey Wins Internet

What’s Viral

A recent heartwarming video showing a police officer feeding a banana to an amputee monkey is brightening the day for many Twitter users.

A recent heartwarming clip showing a police officer feeding a banana to an amputee monkey is brightening the day for many Twitter users. The video that was uploaded on Twitter shows a police officer sitting outside a police station. While talking on his phone, the officer simultaneously holds a peeled banana for the monkey to eat.

'Made My Day'

In the video, the officer also appears to be wearing a face mask while feeding the banana to the monkey. The heartwarming video of the police officer has already been viewed more than 35 thousand times and has accumulated almost 3 thousand likes. Netizens flooded the comments section and praised the officer in the video. 

 

