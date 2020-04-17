Heartwarming Video Of Police Officer Feeding Banana To Amputee Monkey Wins Internet

A recent heartwarming clip showing a police officer feeding a banana to an amputee monkey is brightening the day for many Twitter users. The video that was uploaded on Twitter shows a police officer sitting outside a police station. While talking on his phone, the officer simultaneously holds a peeled banana for the monkey to eat.

'Made My Day'

In the video, the officer also appears to be wearing a face mask while feeding the banana to the monkey. The heartwarming video of the police officer has already been viewed more than 35 thousand times and has accumulated almost 3 thousand likes. Netizens flooded the comments section and praised the officer in the video.

Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey. pic.twitter.com/7IKBGLlAy6 — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) April 17, 2020

Love that 👏👏 — Harry Lemon (@MajorShorthouse) April 17, 2020

Made my day! — Rajat Jain (@rajatjain2june) April 17, 2020

Thankful for Kind police like this — Glitter Galactic (@PlanetLuv) April 17, 2020

A true bro — mike.vry (@teamVRY) April 17, 2020

thanks for sharing! empathy is all we need :) — शक्ति-Man (@rahulsingh18) April 17, 2020

Rula ke maanoge ! — Avijit (@AvijitSharma_) April 17, 2020

That’s so sweet of him feeding a helpless being, thank you so much 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — dhondup namgyal aka danny (@DhondupNamgyal) April 17, 2020

Amazing! — Pravin Khude (@pravin_khude) April 17, 2020

So sweet 😍😍😬 — DELHI WAALE AAP 🇮🇳 (@DemonSaifi) April 17, 2020

This made my day☺️ — Abha#$@vv¥#VHS🙌 (@abhatiwari12) April 17, 2020

Ye hai humare Asli Hindustani Hero.!

Jo Manav Or Praniyo me Bhedbhav nahi karte.!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Vaibhav DhagePatil (@vaibhavpillu) April 17, 2020

Hats off to the policeman. Real image of humanity — Rahul Gautam (@RahulJGautam) April 17, 2020

