Heartwarming Video Of Police Officer Feeding Banana To Amputee Monkey Wins Internet

A recent heartwarming clip showing a police officer feeding a banana to an amputee monkey is brightening the day for many Twitter users. The video that was uploaded on Twitter shows a police officer sitting outside a police station. While talking on his phone, the officer simultaneously holds a peeled banana for the monkey to eat.
In the video, the officer also appears to be wearing a face mask while feeding the banana to the monkey. The heartwarming video of the police officer has already been viewed more than 35 thousand times and has accumulated almost 3 thousand likes. Netizens flooded the comments section and praised the officer in the video.
Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey. pic.twitter.com/7IKBGLlAy6— Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) April 17, 2020
Beautiful. 💖 🤗— Gabrielle (@PUSHEENGIGI) April 17, 2020
Love that 👏👏— Harry Lemon (@MajorShorthouse) April 17, 2020
Made my day!— Rajat Jain (@rajatjain2june) April 17, 2020
Thankful for Kind police like this— Glitter Galactic (@PlanetLuv) April 17, 2020
A true bro— mike.vry (@teamVRY) April 17, 2020
thanks for sharing! empathy is all we need :)— शक्ति-Man (@rahulsingh18) April 17, 2020
Rula ke maanoge !— Avijit (@AvijitSharma_) April 17, 2020
That’s so sweet of him feeding a helpless being, thank you so much 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— dhondup namgyal aka danny (@DhondupNamgyal) April 17, 2020
Amazing!— Pravin Khude (@pravin_khude) April 17, 2020
So sweet 😍😍😬— DELHI WAALE AAP 🇮🇳 (@DemonSaifi) April 17, 2020
This made my day☺️— Abha#$@vv¥#VHS🙌 (@abhatiwari12) April 17, 2020
Ye hai humare Asli Hindustani Hero.!— Vaibhav DhagePatil (@vaibhavpillu) April 17, 2020
Jo Manav Or Praniyo me Bhedbhav nahi karte.!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Hats off to the policeman. Real image of humanity— Rahul Gautam (@RahulJGautam) April 17, 2020
