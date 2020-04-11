Video: Odisha's 'most Known Elephant' Throws Mud At A Visitor

Elephants are one of the most sociable, fun-loving and emotional animals and many videos in the past have been provided testimony to that. However, a recent clip of a tusker throwing mud at a visitor in Odisha has left people amused. The nine-second clip was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter on April 11.

The clip features an elephant named Shankar who is “one of the most well-known tuskers of Odisha”. Nanda in the caption also spilled some details about the species writing that an elephant’s trunk has about 40,000 muscles. In addition, he also wrote that the animal's trunk can hold nearly 2 gallons of water at a time and could lift 350 kg of weight.

Elephants can be naughty😁



It’s trunk contains 40,000/- muscles and can lift 350 kgs. Holds upto 2 gallons at a time in the trunk.

Elephants can be naughty😁

It's trunk contains 40,000/- muscles and can lift 350 kgs. Holds upto 2 gallons at a time in the trunk.

Here it throws mud on the visitor. Shankar,one of the most known captive Tusker of Odisha, threw a branch to me from a distance of 50' to me once.

In the post, Nanda also talked about his own encounter saying that Shankar had previously thrown a branch at him. The video which was posted on April 11 has garnered over 1.8 k views in a few hours and racked over 200 likes and various comments from netizens.

In another news, the Smithsonian's National Zoo community in Washington recently announced that they were forced to put down a beloved member of its Asian elephant herd. Ambika was a 72-year-old Indian elephant and was humanely euthanized on March 27 after suffering from a recent and irreversible decline in her health. She was born in India in the year 1948.

