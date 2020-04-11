The Debate
Watch | Elephant Climbs Out Of 15-foot Pit In Andhra With Rescuers' Help, Netizens Cheer

The Elephant's rescue video was shared on the morning of April 10 by Indian Forest Services officer Sudha Ramen who mentioned that the incident is from Chittoor

A heartening video of people rescuing an elephant in Andhra Pradesh is doing rounds on social media in which the rescuers can be seen cheering the elephant who with great efforts climbs out of the 15-foot deep pit. The video was shared on the morning of April 10 by Indian Forest Services officer Sudha Ramen who mentioned that the incident is from Chittoor.

The tusker managed to successfully climb out of the ditch after an hour-long operation in which the rescuers used a JCB excavator to make way for the tusker to climb out of the pit. It was reported that the elephant was spotted struggling in the ditch by a farmer, who then informed the forest department. The onlookers who were witnessing the rescue operation were seen cheering for the elephant as it struggled to make its way out. The video has since garnered over 4,000 views at the time of publishing. Many among the netizens praised the efforts of the forest department for the rescue of the wild animal. A few of the netizens thanked the forest department for their efforts.

"What a feeling when you save a life, cannot be explained in words. Great Job done. Congratulations to you and the entire team," one of the netizens replied to the video.

