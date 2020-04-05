Video Of Owner Spoon-feeding Three Chicks Breaks The Internet; Watch

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus, people refrained to their homes, have shown love to a video of three chicks being fed by their owner. The video shared by the Twitter user on April 5 has already garnered over two thousand views. In the 18-second clip, the little creatures can be seen chirping in approval of the food they receive.

Yes it’s very very sweet 😊

Sweet synchronised approval ..... pic.twitter.com/4QRQ9DkE3f — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

‘The little ones’

Most internet users were seen in awe of the little animals and many were seen calling it “sweet”. Another user suggested that this how people around the nation should spend their lockdown and take care of all animals. From birds to dogs and rabbits, the internet is currently stormed with thousands of animal videos which is also seen as a breather amid the news of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 64,741 lives worldwide as of April 5. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 206 countries and has infected at least 1,202,963 people. Out of the total infections, 246,690 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Badam milk☺ sweet

So cute birds ☺ — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) April 5, 2020

The little ones 🐦 — kamal (@Kamaalsharma) April 5, 2020

Is Video se Log agar seekhlein, Lock Down me karna kya hai...💚👌👌😍🥰😘 — 🇮🇳 Shoaib SUFI 🇮🇳 (@shoaibsufi1) April 5, 2020

So sweet — SAIpapu (ସାଇପାପୁ) (@saipapu) April 5, 2020

So cute ! — CJoshi (@Chintanjoshi13C) April 5, 2020

