Video Of Birds Dancing In Group Leaves Netizens Mesmerised; Watch

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been put in place, Twitter has been flooded with visuals of wildlife flocking in the streets of cities and towns across the globe. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video recently, where a group of birds can be seen flying around in a choreographed way. The phenomenon is called a murmuration, Kaswan wrote while sharing the video on his official Twitter handle.

Read: COVID-19: Tunisia Deploys Robocop To Ensure Citizens Follow Lockdown Rules

The video has garnered more than 56,000 views since it was uploaded on April 5. The video is apparently from the Indian state of Gujarat, where the phenomenon takes place at this time of every year. However, Parveen clarified that the occurring is normal and it is not due to the coronavirus lockdown. The post has received a lot of reactions with people sharing quotes like, 'Birds of the same feathers flock together'.

This phenomenon is called as murmuration. Nature’s extravaganza when birds dance in a group. Can be seen in many cities of Gujarat. Normally. pic.twitter.com/5fmRz7FDyE — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 4, 2020

This is like a defence mechanism, as some claim. Nobody can tell you for sure. I shared because in next few days you will see such videos with claims that birds have taken over the cities due to lockdown. Remember it’s normal. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 5, 2020

Read: Hugh Jackman Shares Video Of Doctors Dancing While Taking Break; Watch Here

bird is known as "rosy starling". this is the viral video of their murmuration around Mahakal Temple. pic.twitter.com/wULqXCCrie — Abhishek Gupta🇮🇳 (@Abhishek_IIITT) April 4, 2020

The intelligence and the synchronization of the birds to fly in huge numbers is just amazing. — Vikrant Singh (@vikrant5485) April 4, 2020

Wahhhhhwwwww its awesome ☺😍 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) April 4, 2020

Human can't match nature beauty..its incomparable — Vinay (@Vinay67224983) April 5, 2020

The clarification from Parveen came because videos and images of animals coming out on streets in different cities have been doing rounds on social media since the lockdown began. Animals like elephants, civet, bison, deer have appeared in multiple cities in India after the nationwide curfew began on March 25.

Read: Jalandhar Sees Dhauladhar Range For The First Time Ever, Pictures Shared By Parveen Kaswan

Coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 has claimed more than 64,700 lives across the world and has infected over 12,03,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: COVID-19: Indian Family Attends Wedding Happening In US Online; Netizens React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.