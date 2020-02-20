Lion Sits On Roof Of Safari Car, 'tries' To Open Door, Nail-biting Video Goes Viral

A video of a lion climbing on top of a car in a safari is doing the rounds on internet. In the video, a lion can be seen climbing on top of a white-coloured safari car while others watch in a state of shock. A few moments later in the video, the lion can be seen trying to pull the car's handle which fortunately remained closed. Eventually, the lion gets down from the car and walks away. The nail-biting video first went viral in 2019 but it is doing the rounds again after it was shared on Reddit.

Terrifying

Ever since it was shared on Reddit, it has garnered over 11,000 upvotes. People on social media shared their different opinions about the video with some feeling scared while others making a joke of it. One user wrote, "Ha now if that car gets attacked by lions I bet the jeep driver will be like 'karma'."

Recently, another shocking video surfaced on the Internet which showed a tiger chasing a tourist bus in Raipur. The incident took place on February 14 at Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh when a group of tourists were on a jungle safari. The viral video was shot from inside the bus when suddenly a tiger grabbed the curtain of the bus and began chasing down the vehicle. Sharing pictures of the animals, Randeep Hooda took to Twitter and tagged Maharashtra CM and Prime Minister Modi urging them to intervene.

Very disappointed to see this Video from safari park Raipur, see it to belive.

Is CZA not on Twitter? The tigers in this zoo hv become dangerously used to humans and incidents like these will only make it worse. @ntca_india @AnupKNayak @moefcc pic.twitter.com/gPBZIdmLar — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 15, 2020

