VIDEO: Elephant Takes A Morning Walk On Kerala Streets, Netizens Say 'cop On Duty'

What’s Viral

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown that is ongoing in India, an India Forester has shared a video of an elephant inspecting if people are following it.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of Tusker patrolling the streets

Amidst the 21-day coronavirus lockdown that is ongoing in India, an India Forester has shared a video of an elephant inspecting if people in Kerala are following the rules of the lockdown. The video which was uploaded by Sudha Ramen, an Indian Forest Services officer, was taken in Kerala near Wayanad. The video shows an elephant boldly walking in the middle of the street through a village occasionally stopping to look towards the houses and shops which are empty due to the lockdown. The video was uploaded on March 29 and has already accumulated almost 8,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 1,000 times. Take a look at the video below.

Netizens delighted

Read: Elderly Asian Elephant Euthanized After Suffering From Health Complications

Read: Meghan Markle To Mark Her Disney Debut With "brutal" Disneynature Documentary 'Elephant'

 

Read: Story Of Elephants 'drunk' On Corn Whiskey Turns Out To Be 'unreal'

Read: Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Calf While Family Patiently Waits; Watch

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
