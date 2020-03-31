VIDEO: Elephant Takes A Morning Walk On Kerala Streets, Netizens Say 'cop On Duty'

Amidst the 21-day coronavirus lockdown that is ongoing in India, an India Forester has shared a video of an elephant inspecting if people in Kerala are following the rules of the lockdown. The video which was uploaded by Sudha Ramen, an Indian Forest Services officer, was taken in Kerala near Wayanad. The video shows an elephant boldly walking in the middle of the street through a village occasionally stopping to look towards the houses and shops which are empty due to the lockdown. The video was uploaded on March 29 and has already accumulated almost 8,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 1,000 times. Take a look at the video below.

Meanwhile, a Tusker inspects the implementation of the lockdown in Kerala near Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/GTf1FkAMMg — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 29, 2020

Elephants are more common in this part. This maybe a common walk or a morning stroll. Just that the body language of this Tusker mimics a 'Monitoring officer'. Not sure abt when or who shot this video. Looks like a recent one, as there are no earlier traces in the Internet. — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 29, 2020

Netizens delighted

Looks like the tusker is appointed by government to make sure people dont come out their house. An effective officer.



Thank you for sharing mam..Love elephant videos!! — We shall overcome together (@RM_Says) March 29, 2020

Universe is telling reboot your karma

Your qualifications, your richness, your religion, your lifestyle. Everything is zero now.

Unless you ask forgiveness from planet being.

This is time for everyone to introrespect — Nirmal Kumar Ganguly (@NirmalGanguly) March 29, 2020

That's not a Tusker, that's a version of Ganpati Bappa ensuring that everyone is inside their homes :) — Girish L Punjabi (@girish_p) March 29, 2020

Hahaha, the best cop ! — Prashanth S (@Prashanths05) March 29, 2020

The police thought if we send in an Elephant along the streets people have to stay indoors. Or what is Lord Ganesha who came to see if people are all okay.🐘 — Shailesh Patel (@patelbynature) March 29, 2020

Jumbo patrol — Yashwanth Sakala (@SakalaYashwanth) March 29, 2020

Kerala never disappoints! Tusker #KeralaFightsCorona don't worry, now you go back deep into the jungles, let no one hurt you! — Sree Shakti 🌪️ (@shakti_sree) March 29, 2020

He is wondering where are humans — V K RAJAN (@VKRAJAN4) March 30, 2020

If the bigger cop is on duty, even the small cop should take rest. — nedumaran jagadees (@nedumaranj) March 29, 2020

