Meghan Markle To Mark Her Disney Debut With "brutal" Disneynature Documentary 'Elephant'

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is narrating Disney’s latest documentary Elephant. A few months, back it was reported that Meghan Markle has voiced a Disney documentary now this documentary has finally been announced by Disneynature. Disneynature made an official announcement through their Twitter handle.

Meghan Markle is narrating Disneynature’s 'Elephant'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced that they are stepping away as the senior members of the royal family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now planning to divide their time in the UK and Canada and earn their living. Meghan Markle's first project after giving up her royal duties has finally been revealed.

Now, Disneynature has announced that their latest documentary titled Elephant will be narrated by Meghan Markle. This will be Meghan’s first Hollywood project after her royal exit or 'Megxit'. A few months back, there were reports of Meghan working with Disney for an untitled project. Now, this official announcement by Disney has spilled more information about Markle’s latest venture.

Disneynature took to Twitter and revealed details about this project. Their tweet said, “Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April only on #DisneyPlus. Take a look at their tweet here.

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dGZkgdBnP5 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

According to a media portal’s report, Elephant will premiere on Disney Plus the same day as the documentary Dolphin Reef. Dolphin Reef has been narrated by actor Natalie Portman. Elephant will reportedly follow the story of an African elephant named Shani and her male child named Jomo. The story will follow these two elephants and their herd’s matriarch Gaia as they cross the Kalhari Desert in Botswana.

A press release for Elephant stated that their protagonist elephants will face, “brutal heat, dwindling resources, and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.” Elephant has been co-directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Alastair Fothergill. Mark Linfield has previously directed Disneynature’s documentaries like Chimpanzee and Monkey Kingdom.

