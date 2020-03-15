Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Calf While Family Patiently Waits; Watch

Elephants are known for having a close bond with their family and are often seen roaming in herds with their younger ones. In a recent video, shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, an elephant calf can be seen being rescued from a natural ditch by forest officials after the five-hour-long operation while the herd waits patiently few yards away. The location of the video is not known.

Heart-touching video

Today a very small elephant calf fell into a natural ditch inside the forest. Staff got alerted by sound. Herd tried best & then stood little far, which they usually do so that human helps. After 5 hours of work & struggle by calf he was finally rescued. Now back with family. pic.twitter.com/F8Y2LS1g4f — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 14, 2020

The video is now going viral on social media as it has garnered more than 29,000 views and has been liked over 2,800 times since it was shared on March 14. Netizens were left amazed by the intelligence showed by the calf's family during the rescue operation. Many took the opportunity to thank the forest officials who were involved in the process and successfully helped the calf come out of the ditch in the pitch dark of night.

The discipline of the herd standing away and watching the rescue is indeed a lesson for humans, as we at times make things chaotic by our indiscipline. The Intelligence of these gigantic beings is simply awesome. — Subbu (@subbu75) March 14, 2020

Great effort, excellent team work...

thank god now it's well nd safe🙏 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) March 14, 2020

Even in the dark the forest staffs didn't fail the calf and the herd. Kudos 🙌 — Pooja Sharma (@iamproudPooja) March 14, 2020

Elephants consider humans to be pets-like like we have our little pets.

It is amazing how elephants have, over the years, learned to differentiate between friendly acts of humans and poachers / irresponsible tourists — Shreesha (@shreeshDot18) March 15, 2020

