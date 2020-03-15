The Debate
Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Calf While Family Patiently Waits; Watch

What’s Viral

In a recent video shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, an elephant calf can be seen being rescued from a natural ditch by forest officials

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elephant

Elephants are known for having a close bond with their family and are often seen roaming in herds with their younger ones. In a recent video, shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, an elephant calf can be seen being rescued from a natural ditch by forest officials after the five-hour-long operation while the herd waits patiently few yards away. The location of the video is not known.

Read: Teen Trampled To Death By Elephants In Chhattisgarh's Jashpu

Heart-touching video

Read: Video: Mother Elephant Helps Newborn To Take First Steps, Internet All Hearts

The video is now going viral on social media as it has garnered more than 29,000 views and has been liked over 2,800 times since it was shared on March 14. Netizens were left amazed by the intelligence showed by the calf's family during the rescue operation. Many took the opportunity to thank the forest officials who were involved in the process and successfully helped the calf come out of the ditch in the pitch dark of night. 

Read: This Clip Of A Tiny Water Buffalo Calf Chasing an Elephant Is Making Twitter Philosophical

Read: Baby Elephant Stuck In Mud Gets Eaten Alive By A Pack Of Hyenas, Mother Dies Days Later

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
