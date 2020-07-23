Sharks Are Disappearing From Reefs; Might Go Extinct Sooner Than Expected: Study

The number of reef sharks is declining on an eyebrow-raising level, says a global survey. The shocking decline in the number indicates the extinction of these majestic predators at several places. The survey was conducted on nearly 20 per cent of sites and the studies are just shockingly excruciating for all environmentalists.

What does the survey speak about the Sharks disappearing from the reefs?

The study was conducted for around 4 years which used 15,000 baited and remotely operated chum cams (cameras). This helped the researchers to find out the details about where the reef sharks are thriving, take pictures of them and also to know where they are virtually non-existent.

The lead author Aaron MacNeil of the survey said that the results from over 370 reefs in nearly 60 countries are disturbing. In a press briefing, MacNeil said: "We expect... that there should be sharks on every reef in the world and to find 20 per cent of the reefs we surveyed didn't have any sharks on is very concerning".

Sharks in India, Qatar, Vietnam, and Kenya have disappeared completely as the surveyors could not detect enough sharks in these places. However, the findings do not mean sharks do not exist in the waters of the mentioned countries rather they just prove that there are significantly fewer sharks in reefs of these places which is highly critical.

Aaron MacNeil is an associate professor at Dalhousie University, and during the press briefing he mentioned that "These nations are places where we're saying that reef sharks... play no role in the ecosystem there and they're functionally extinct".

In a journal called Nature, this study has been published on Wednesday in which the authors have blamed destructive fishing practices as the culprit for the less number of sharks in reefs. The study revealed that "the use of gillnets and longlines had the strongest negative influence on the relative abundance of reef sharks".

The older methods like diving and catch records had certain shortcomings and can be safely termed as less reliable as per many surveyors. The new research technique with 15,000 chum cams has given the team "a baseline against which we can both predict and gauge the success of future conservation actions for reef sharks," as per MacNeil's statement.

Apart from all these disturbing results, the co-author of the study and dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education at Florida International University, Mike Heithaus mentioned in the press briefing that "There are reservoirs of hope". He further said, "There are places where reef sharks are doing well that could repopulate and rebuild in these areas that are degraded".

What to do to help save sharks in reefs?

As per researchers, banning harmful fishing practices, imposing catch limits, closing areas to fishing, and creating shark sanctuaries could all help restore shark populations. However, it cannot be implemented in many places where fishing communities rely on shark fishing. Currently, there is no alternative method to provide a win-win chance that could help both; survival of sharks in reefs and the communities who rely on fishing sharks. But, the world needs a smart regulation in the protection of sharks in India and other countries.

All images are from Shutterstock