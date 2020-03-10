Video Of YouTuber Brodie Moss Rescuing A Sea Turtle Wins Internet

In the latest video that seems to have caught the attention of the internet, an Australian surfer is seen rescuing a sea turtle that had flipped on its back. The original video was posted on Brodie Moss's official Instagram back in 2018. The video has recently resurfaced after it was uploaded to the subreddit r/mademesmile.

'No one gets left behind'

The video shows the YouTuber running towards a sea turtle that had flipped on its back and was most likely suffering under the blistering Australian sun. Brodie can be seen digging around the sea turtle and then he and his friend help flip the turtle over. After returning the turtle to its normal state, both of them push the turtle back into the water where it appears that a sea turtle was waiting for its 'friend'.

Take a look at the video below

The video that was uploaded on the social media platform Reddit has already accumulated over 47,000 upvotes and 660 comments. One of the commenters noticed the other turtle waiting in the water and said: “The other turtle was in the water waiting for this one". Another commenter said that the turtle waiting in the water was probably the one that had flipped his 'friend' over and was just waiting to make sure that the job was done.

Another Reddit commenter said that "no one gets left behind", while another user claimed that in all the turtle rescue videos he has seen, there is always a turtle waiting for their friends to be rescued. According to the original post that Brodie uploaded on to Instagram, he claimed that he was in the right place at the right time and that he saved the turtle from roasting in the hot sun. According to the Instagram post, the incident took place on November 7, 2018.

