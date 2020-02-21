The Debate
Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-approved Ways To Wear Turtleneck Sweaters

Fashion

From Priyanka Chopra pairing turtleneck sweaters with coats to Deepika Padukone pairing it with trousers, here are celebrity-approved ways to rock this style.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

The winter season makes for an ideal time to be warm and snuggled up in bed. But if you are someone who is always on the go it becomes important to be covered in layers so that you withstand the chilly weather easily. This time, the one age-old trend that many B-towners have been following is the turtleneck sweaters.

From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, several Bollywood celebs have appeared in turtleneck sweaters. Read on to know the ways to wear turtleneck sweaters:

Celebrity-approved ways to wear turtleneck sweaters

Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PriyankaChopraCloset fanpage🇮🇳 (@priyankacloset) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PriyankaChopraCloset fanpage🇮🇳 (@priyankacloset) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baketi Queen (@baketiqueen) on

 

 

Parineeti Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

Sonakshi Sinha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

Sonam Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - priyankacloset / aslisona / parineetichopra

Published:
COMMENT


