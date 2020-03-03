Reddit User Shares Bizarre Way Of Eating Burger, Netizens Go Berserk

A Reddit user shared a picture showing how his/her younger brother eats a burger under the MildlyInfuriating subreddit and netizens went berserk after it. The Reddit user, who goes by the name THEFATCAT78600, posted a picture in which a person can be seen eating a burger layer by layer.

In the image, one can see a bun, the topmost layer of the burger, in the person’s hand and the rest of it is kept on the table. While several users said that commented that they too have tried the similar way of eating a burger, many called it ‘pure torture’. Some of them even admitted that they still eat burgers in the same manner as depicted in the picture.

“I used to do that as well, but with age I have recovered,” commented a user. “Still not as bad as people who peel the skin off chicken nuggets,” commented another user.

“Your brother doesn't realize that the burger is settling upside down in the stomach. Ask him to eat bottom layer first,” a user came up with a hilarious explanation why not to eat it layer by layer. “This commenter is either Actually Loki or a successful veteran middle school teacher,” another user responded to the comment.

Read: Video: Langurs Mourn ‘death’ Of Fake Monkey, Netizens Say Humans Need To Learn

Read: Women's Day 2020: Schoolgirl Turns Collector For A Day, Netizens Say 'great Initiative'

'Future serial killer'

Check out some other reactions on Reddit:

“That would drive me nuts... I don’t think I could sit next to him and honestly eat because I would so so concentrated on his method of madness lol”

“My brother eats sandwiches this way, I feel you pain my man.”

“Your brother is a future or present serial killer”

“I think competitive eaters eat (large) burgers in the same way. Doesn't matter how many layers a burger has if you just eat them one by one.”

“It’s ok my SO eat pizza by layers, lick the sauce then eats the crust, and when it comes to a burrito she eats all the inside first then eats the tortilla alone.”

Read: Sonam Kapoor Tweets On 'Women Being Second-class Citizens'; Netizens Have Mixed Responses

Read: 'Taarak Mehta' Creator Tweets On 'Mumbai's Language Is Hindi' Row; MNS & Netizens Miffed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.