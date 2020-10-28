Video: Orphaned Black Rhino Refuses To Sleep Without Blanket, Netizens Love 'sweet Baby'

A video showing orphaned rhinoceros Apollo and his love for his blanket has surfaced on the internet and netizens are left in complete awe. Apollo has been under the care of Sheldrick Wildlife since one year now. He was rescued when the trust received reports that an orphaned rhino had been found standing beside his dead mother. Uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Sheldrick Wildlife, the recent video shows the rhino having a good sleep while he is unable to let go of his blanket.

Apollo's love for his blanket

The 17 seconds short video shows the baby rhino sleeping under his blanket. Not much of him can be seen as he is completely covered by his blanket. According to the caption of the video, his love for the blanket and mattress is very ‘strong’, The caption says, “Orphaned black rhino Apollo might have grown apace since he was first rescued a year ago but his love for his comfort blanket (read mattress), which he hoists over his head like a tent, is just as strong”.

Orphaned black rhino Apollo might have grown apace since he was first rescued a year ago but his love for his comfort blanket (read mattress), which he hoists over his head like a tent, is just as strong. Read how he's getting on: https://t.co/SJ0MevrKgV pic.twitter.com/1RHFXU5cIJ — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) October 27, 2020

Uploaded on October 28, the video has managed to gather almost 9.5K views. Netizens bombarded the comment section on watching the adorable video. One Twitter user wrote, "Sleep well little Apollo you are safe thanks to SWT and their people all over the world". Another person wrote, "I love Apollo and will honestly be a little sad when he finally out grows his mattress. Thank you for all you do!". Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own captions. One Twitter user captioned the video saying, "So sweet.... Click to hear the little rhino asleep under his blanket. :)". Another Tweeple wrote, "Adorable Apollo, still a baby, loves his mattress security blankie!".

