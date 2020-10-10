Baby Rhino Enjoys Cleaning Session And Twitter Just Can't Get Over The 'cutie'

In an adorable video uploaded on Twitter, a baby rhino can be seen having a gala time at his cleaning session. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official, Susanta Nanda, the video captures a baby rhinoceros at his cleaning session. Nanda makes a hilarious remark by saying that the baby has given a ‘tails up’.

Baby rhino enjoying cleaning session

The 14-second short video clip shows the rhinoceros being brushed up on his entire body. The rhino slowly moves his body allowing the long brush to do the cleaning and making it evident that the rhino is completely enjoying the process. The caption of the video says, “Do you know that rhino's skin can be up to 2 inches thick. In comparison, our skin thickness varies from 0.5mm thick on the eyelids to 4 mm thick on the heels of the feet. Still some humans are thick skinned”.

Uploaded on October 10, the video has managed to gather 667 likes. Netizens bombarded the comment section on watching the adorable video. Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own caption.

Small correction, some humans are rhino skinned😄😄 — Abhi Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@chkabhi) October 10, 2020

... visual proof our family bulldog oliver is ~0.50 baby rhinosceros ... — shyduroff (@shyduroff) October 10, 2020

Oh ,his posture!!!! — Shilpi Mitra (@ShilpiMitra61) October 10, 2020

Is it to combat heat and fat loss? — Latha DK (@lathaviraaj) October 10, 2020

A few days back, another heartwarming video tweeted by Nanda hit the internet by storm. The clip which was only 16 seconds long shows an elephant wrapping his trunk around a rhinoceros. Usually, elephants are not considered as friendly creatures. However, the video depicted the complete opposite. The video began when the elephant lift its trunk and then quickly wrapped it around the rhinoceros’ body. The rhinoceros looked extremely carefree and was busy feeding himself while the elephant slowly bought his trunk from the back of his body to the front. The video was captioned as “There is something in a simple hug....It always warms the heart. (Elephant hugging the rhino to warm your heart)”.

