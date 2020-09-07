Video shows elephant breaking a tree into half, netizens stunned

A video clip of an elephant breaking a fully grown tree from the middle has left the internet stunned. The 14-second clip shows the tusker cracking the tree from its bark in an indomitable show of strength. Shared earlier by Odisha based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip has been viewed over 17.4 thousand times.

In the clip, that was perhaps shot by some safari tourists, a tusker could be seen amid a dry land. As the video progresses, the tusker is seen engaging in holding the dried tree from its bark and shaking It with all its might. The giant animals’ efforts do not go in vain, as the tree crack open and falls down only after a few seconds.

Sharing the video clip, Nanda pointed out that the strength of an elephant shall not be underestimated. "don't be surprised by the strength of the elephant," he added. Since shared, the video has been viewed by 17.6 thousand views and retweets by almost 400 people. In addition, people have poured in their stunned reactions for the 'mighty elephant.'

'Strength of an elephant'

Don’t be surprised by the strength of the elephant💪 pic.twitter.com/DtoectDCNA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 6, 2020

The #Elephant may be wanting to eat the bark, as thinner branches have thinner bark, which are more juicy to chew. (normally they fell trees to reach the tree top leaves) — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) September 6, 2020

it could be, the elephant did it to avoid unwanted things to his troops or other animals, so that the trunk does not burrow. make sense? — mahameru (@ByasaSaja) September 7, 2020

Whoaa! That’s the mighty elephant.

Remember, they’re vegetarians!

Reminds me of the Netflix series -The Game Changer



All Plant based diet. — 🅳🅴🅴🅿 (@DeepEdward) September 6, 2020

In another news, an elephant dubbed as the ‘World’s Loneliest’ has reportedly been ‘okayed’ by medics to leave the zoo, where he has been for more than 35 years, and head for a new life elsewhere. According to reports, Kaavan the elephant will be allowed to leave Islamabad Zoo in Pakistan and will most likely head to Cambodia.

Martin Bauer, the spokesman for animal welfare organisation For Paws, reportedly said that Kaavan will now not only have the better conditions that animal rights activist have been campaigning for, but also companionship as the tusker lost his partner back in 2012 and subsequently battled with loneliness.

