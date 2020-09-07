Elephant Dubbed As 'World's Loneliest' To Leave Islamabad Zoo For New Home

An elephant dubbed as the ‘World’s Loneliest’ has reportedly been ‘okayed’ by medics to leave the zoo, where he has been for more than 35 years, and head for a new life elsewhere. According to reports, Kaavan the elephant will be allowed to leave Islamabad Zoo in Pakistan and will most likely head to Cambodia.

Martin Bauer, the spokesman for animal welfare organisation For Paws, reportedly said that Kaavan will now not only have the better conditions that animal rights activist have been campaigning for, but also companionship as the tusker lost his partner back in 2012 and subsequently battled with loneliness. Bauer said that following the checks, which confirmed Kaavan is strong enough, steps will be taken to finalise his relocation to an animal sanctuary potentially in Cambodia.

The spokesman further added that Kaavan’s recovery will be a lengthy one as his wounds are more than just physical. Bauer informed that the tusker even suffers from behavioural issues. Further, Bauer said that Kaavan also developed stereotypical behaviour, which means he shakes his head back and forth for hours.

Medical examination of Kaavan

As per reports, the Four Paws team, which included wildlife veterinarians and experts, carried out Kaavan’s full physical examination at the zoo on September 4. The latest development comes as campaigners have reportedly petitioned to free the tusker from Islamabad Zoo for years, claiming he is badly mistreated, being kept in chains and showing symptoms of distress. As he was also without a companion, the activists dubbed him as the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’.

Rescuing Kaavan attracted the attention of animal activists, including US singer Cher, who lobbied for his relocation. Friday’s medical examination reportedly showed that the elephant was overweight, even though he showed signs of malnutrition. His nails were cracked and overgrown apparently from years of living in an improper enclosure with flooring that damaged his feet.

