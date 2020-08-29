Video shows giant panda comforting teeny offspring in US zoo. Watch

An adorable video of a giant panda comforting her teeny offspring has captured the hearts of the netizens. Shared by Smithsonian’s National Zoo and conservation biology Institute, the 26-second video shows the mother panda named Mei Xiang placing her cub onto the floor and eventually comforting it. Since shared earlier this week, the video is now doing rounds of the internet.

In the video, both, the giant panda and her little one could be seen lying down on ta stack of hay. As the clip progresses, the baby starts making loud noises. However, Mei Xiang then holds her child into her arms and comforts it with sheer love and patience.

In the caption, the zoo also shared information about Mei Xiang’s den. They explained that bears in the wild give birth in small dens. It added that in China’s Wolong Reserve, pandas make their dens in large hollow conifer trees, with a diameter of about 3 feet. "Where there aren’t any trees, pandas den in caves with a little bedding of twigs. hey stay in these dens for about the cub’s first 100 days,” they explained.

The video has now garnered up over 12 thousand likes and over one thousand comments from excited and awestruck netizens. Many have taken to their accounts to shower their love on the family. While a lot of people gushed over Mother’s love, there were others who were just amazed at the size of the little one.

'Mei is an aMEIzing mother!'

"OMG!! How cute is that baby! It’s hard to believe that such a little bit could be as loud as he is; he’s got a heck of a pair of lungs. Can’t wait to watch him grow,” wrote a Facebook user while another added, “Mei is an aMEIzing mother! Her cub looks very strong. " “Can’t believe how tiny the baby is when full grown they are huge. So adorable I look forward to your daily updates,” wrote a third.

