Good News: Nigerian Boy Gets Scholarship; 'Miracle Baby' In Beirut; Zoo Welcomes Panda Cub

With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. While the coronavirus updates and death toll can sometimes be upsetting, some good news at the end of the day can brighten the mood. Here’s a compilation of positive news stories that can help encourage and lift up spirits amid such unprecedented dark times.

Nigerian boy bags another scholarship after ballet video goes viral

The 11-year-old Nigerian boy, who had gone viral earlier this year for his amazing dance performance in the rain, has received a scholarship from the American Ballet Theatre in the United States. The boy named Anthony Mmmesoma Madu earned the scholarship because of his mind-blowing display of skills at such a young age. The video begins by showing the boy in the rain. Further, he twists and turns to perform a ballet routine. There is no music in the background, just the sound of rain. The video has garnered more than 3,00,000 views since being shared in June.

Indian farmer’s daughter ‘rocks’ AGT

A poor Indian farmer’s daughter along with her dance partner made it to quarter finale of the famous reality show America’s Got Talent. The duo, Sonali Majumdar and Maraju Sumanth have previously won multiple Indian reality shows. Taking it a step ahead this time, they mesmerized the international audience with their performance wherein they were seen performing Salsa on the song Tattad Tattad from Ranveer Singh starrer Ramleela.

Washington Zoo welcomes giant panda cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo has welcomed a new family member after the birth of a baby panda cub. Giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to an adorable cub on August 21 around 6:35 p.m. ET. Zoo officials shared the happy news on Twitter. The 22-year-old panda became the oldest one to give birth in the United States. The father of the newly welcomed cub is giant panda Tian Tian.

🐼 A precious giant panda cub has arrived! We’re overjoyed to share that Mei Xiang gave birth at 6:35 p.m. and is caring for her newborn attentively. Positive mothering behaviors include nursing her cub and cuddling it close. 👀🎥 TUNE IN: https://t.co/99lBTV2w92. #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/x02fEYfAmx — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 21, 2020

Australian family unearths gold nuggets worth $250,000

An Australian trio has managed to hit gold literally after finding two huge nuggets with an estimated value of $250,000.The discovery of the gold nuggets revealed Discovery Channel's show Aussie Gold Hunters which aired on Thursday, August 20. As per the show, both of the gold nuggets were discovered on the same day near a place called Tarnagulla in the Australian state of Victoria.

The gold nuggets were discovered by prospectors Brent Shannon and his brother-in-law Ethan West only a couple of hours apart from each other with the help of West’s father Paul. Both the nuggets have a combined weight of 3.5 kilograms. While the gold nuggets have been initially valued at $250,000, they can potentially sell for 30 per cent more than their presumed value if sold to a collector.

‘Miracle baby born amid deadly Beirut blast considered ‘symbol of hope’

While the terrifying explosion shook Beirut City in Lebanon, the birth of a baby boy amid the devastation and wreckage ignited ‘light’ during the dark times for the city. ‘Miracle Baby’ George has won hearts on the internet for surviving the tragedy that unfolded horror, caused immense loss to lives, and crumbled Beirut’s infrastructure. In the photos shared on his newly created Instagram account, the baby boy is seen resting in the photos wrapped in a white coverall, appearing to be smiling. Internet users poured well wishes and love for the ‘miracle baby’ as they made hearts and sent prayers for his wellbeing in the onslaught of the comments.

