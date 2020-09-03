Video shows newborn Beluga whale swimming alongside mother, netizens delighted

An adorable video of a newborn beluga whale swimming with its mother is now rounds of the internet. Shared by Shedd aquarium, the one-minute long video shows both the mammals swimming gleefully in their space. Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 13.4 thousand times with netizens dubbing it as “magical moments"

As per the Shedd aquarium, the mother whale named Naya gave birth to twins in a rare occurrence. Sadly, the second calf was stillborn. However, the surviving twin, who was born prematurely was all good and was swimming with its mother.

Say hello to not one, but two new arrivals! 🐬🐳 On Sunday at 7:00 p.m., beluga Naya gave birth, followed by Pacific white-sided dolphin Katrl on Monday morning at 6:20 a.m. pic.twitter.com/hoomeMZANB — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) September 1, 2020

Shared on September 2, the clip shows Naya giving birth to the baby. Further, the video processed to show both of them swimming. Shot from a distance outside the aquarium, the clip also features visitors being delighted at the sight of the mother and the baby.

Within a few hours of being posted online, the video has left netizens absolutely delighted. Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts. While a lot of people welcomed the newborn to the world, another few expressed concern if the duo would ever be returned to the ocean.

'Joy in 2020'

A user wrote, "Incredible Been a *very* lively two weeks! Hope cetaceans and humans are all well and getting some rest" while another wore, "Fluke first seems the wrong way around. Good thing they're flexible at least." " Welcome to the world little babies!!! We love you," wrote a third. Yet another comment read, "Such joy in such a depressing year. Mazel tov!"

When will they be released to the wild? — bisquiat 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 😷 #HandmarkedPaperBallot (@bisquiat) September 1, 2020

Ahhhhhhhwwwwwe I am melted💙 — Emma Lou (@elpitviper) September 1, 2020

Aww that's amazing, mom is doing a good job 💙💦 — Brenda (@bnorman222) September 1, 2020

What a beautiful sight! — I♥Pandas (@GAGA_and_MDNA) September 1, 2020

