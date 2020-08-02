Video Shows 'mischievous' Beluga Whale Throwing Water & Laughing At Human; Watch

An enthralling video features a whale interacting with people in a walk-in aquarium. Shared on Twitter by Odisha based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip beautifully captures the exact moment of human-animal interaction in addition to the peculiar laugh of the beluga whale.

The video starts by showing the white coloured whale swimming inside the aquarium while, just behind glass, are humans. As the video progresses, the mammal could be seen swimming upwards to reach the top. However, in a moment of suddenness, the whale rises up and throws water on the humans from above the glass separation. The mammal then laughs as the drenched humans are left stunned.

A Beluga whale soaking people.

Watch how it laughs at the end😊



Since shared, the video has been viewed over 5.8 thousand times and racked up over 500 likes from excited people. Nanda who shared the clip wrote that the whale was just “soaking people”. In addition, he added that animals should be free from cages and chains.

'Humans need to learn'

Meanwhile, another user pointed out that “Human need to learn a lot about nature. Language/speech is a big barrier”. Another user wrote,” All are BORN FREE, it must be honoured.” Yet another comment read, “Wish the whale is back home", it’s my humble request to you sir please not to share any videos from Zoo and Marine-land kind of places, " wrote another user.

It’s my humble request to you sir please not to share any videos from Zoo and Marine-land kind of places as these places keep animals in a very inhuman way and encourage ppl to cage animals. Videos can be cute and tempting to share but many of these places are under scrutiny. — Tathagat (@savitapant1) August 2, 2020

Human need to learn a lot about nature. Language/speech is a big big barrier — Vinay (@VinayDi09078948) August 1, 2020

Having the last laugh🤣🤣🐋 — Meenu Sahai (@Meenu_sahai) August 1, 2020

Cutie wanted to have some fun with hoomans 😉 — Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) August 1, 2020

Wish the whale is back home — Kalpana Krishnakumar (@KalpanaKrish15) August 1, 2020

