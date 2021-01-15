Video: US Cop Saves Two Pet Dogs From Burning House; Netizens Salute 'real Hero'

A police officer in the United States recently risked his life to save two pet dogs from a burning property after responding to a house fire call. The heroic incident occurred on January 9, when two Pasco Sheriff's deputies reached a site in the Moon Lake area responding to a house fire call. After the officers reached the spot, the first deputy went near the property to verify if everyone was safe and he noticed two dogs in direct proximity of the burning house.

The deputy immediately rushed to save the dogs from fire without thinking twice about his own life. The brave act was captured on the body cam of the police officer, which is now going viral on social media. In the video, one can see the officer getting out of his vehicle and then rescuing two dogs from the property. The deputy rescues the first dog and then goes back again to save the second pooch. He then hands them over to the owners.

"This is a fantastic example of law enforcement going above and beyond to save everyone, including pets, in any situation. We fight as one with our community and this rescue demonstrates that perfectly," Pasco Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook as it shared the video of the incident. Netizens are showering praises on the brave police officer for risking his life for the community.

'Guardian angel'

In a similar incident that occurred last month, a homeless man risked his life to save cats and dogs from a burning animal shelter. The homeless man, identified as Keith Walker by CNN, ran into a burning house that was also operating as an animal shelter for W-Underdogs and saved all the dogs and cats who were inside at the time of the incident. W-Underdogs took to its Facebook handle to thank the "guardian angel" Walker for risking his life and saving the animals from fire.

