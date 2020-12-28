Homeless Man Risks Life To Save Animals From Burning Shelter; Netizens Hail Him As 'hero'

In a heroic incident, a homeless man in the United States risked his own life to save animals from a shelter that caught fire. The homeless man, identified as Keith Walker by CNN, ran into a burning house that was also operating as an animal shelter for W-Underdogs and saved all the dogs and cats who were inside at the time of the incident. W-Underdogs took to its Facebook handle to thank the "guardian angel" Walker for risking his life and saving the animals from fire.

The incident occurred on December 18, when W-Underdogs headquarters caught fire, while the owners were out picking up supply donations. Walker was at the location to pick his dog named Bravo, whom he keeps at the shelter every night. When he saw the building on fire, Walker immediately went inside to rescue the animals, which included six dogs and 10 cats. Walker was able to get all the animals out of the building safely.

'Hero'

Walker, while speaking to CNN, said that initially he was nervous about going inside the building but his love for dogs, in general, motivated him to take the task on his own hand as the firefighters were hesitant to handle animals. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, who has known Walker for years, called him "hero" as she was disbelief how he risked his life for the animals.

Netizens are absolutely amazed by the act of kindness displayed by Walker as they showered the comment section of the post with appreciative messages. "Angels are all around us and wear many coats. He was an angel," one user wrote. "What a brave & kind-hearted gentleman. Thank You!," another individual wrote.

