Viral Mumbai Police Tweet About Misinformation With 'Avengers' Meme Will Crack You Up

Internet users are very well aware of the fact that the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police entertains netizens on social media by sharing vital information and advisories in the quirkiest way possible. From taking cues from the latest internet trends to sharing advisories in Bollywood style, Mumbai Police has been on point with their Twitter game. Recently, the social media handles of the Mumbai Police issued information inspired by a famous Avenger meme. Read the details here.

In an appeal to refrain people from sharing unverified social media forwards that can alarm or harm amid the time of crisis, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle shared some advice in yet another unique style. Mumbai Police used an Avengers: Infinity War meme to spread the message across the internet users. Accompanying the post is a GIF from the film that shows Black Panther saying, “We don’t do that here.” The caption of the post read: “When asked to forward an unverified message”. Take a look at the tweet:

When asked to forward an unverified message #FakeNewsEndGame pic.twitter.com/aYvOGy7dAj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 14, 2020

Other hilarious tweets shared by Mumbai police

Passwords are not for mere consolation! They must ensure protection #OnlineSafety pic.twitter.com/Ne07mQLrSW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 10, 2018

Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety pic.twitter.com/WJ4ADZEl1a — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2018

Our directive to the criminals? Be ready to face the music! #AttentionCriminals pic.twitter.com/5F5Kx2NBEs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2018

Ghar se Kuch dur nikalte chalte

hi... hi... pic.twitter.com/1nSWbB0H92 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 16, 2018

Bollywood on the spreading of misinformation:

While the world is dealing with Coronavirus, plenty of information are being bombarded on social media platforms about the disease and how to take precaution for it. However, some of this information is baseless, which have now stormed the internet. Earlier in March, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Twitter handle to share a tweet, in which the actor requested the citizens across the globe to avoid spreading rumours about Coronavirus. Adding to the same, the actor remarked that misinformation during a health crisis can leave people unprotected and can also spread fear and panic among them. Moreover, the actor remarked that knowing the facts about Coronavirus is key to protecting people. Take a look:

Misinformation during a health crisis can leave us unprotected, spread fear & panic. Knowing the facts is key to protecting yourself & your family. Visit the @UNICEF website for reliable information on how to talk to children about #coronavirus: https://t.co/jeEBZXBeWn #COVID19 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 17, 2020

