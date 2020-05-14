Last Updated:

This Day That Year: Yash's Leaked Look From 'KGF Chapter 2' Goes Viral On Social Media

Yash's leaked look from 'KGF Chapter 2' went viral on social media and Netizens could not get enough of it. Here are other things that happened on this day.

yash

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Yash’s leaked look going viral on social media; Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor’s parents’ pictures with Deepika Padukone; Sonam Kapoor missing her husband Anand Ahuja in Cannes, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

1. Yash’s KGF Chapter 2's leaked look went viral 

Released in 2018, Yash’s KGF smashed many box office records and garnered positive critical acclaim. After impressing his fans with his stellar performance, Yash won their hearts with the film’s sequel. Besides starting the shooting of KGF Chapter 2, a leaked photo of Yash’s new look made rounds on social media, and netizens could not stay calm. Moreover, the speculated it to be a part of the KGF Chapter 2. Take a look at his viral picture and the audience’s responses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. Alia Bhatt reacted to Deepika Padukone’s photo with Ranbir Kapoor’s parents 

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt reacted to Deepika Padukone’s photo with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor, who used to date Padukone, is dating Bhatt. Deepika Padukone visited Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in New York City, the previous year. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother took to Instagram and shared pictures of their meeting. During that time, Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer and Alia Bhatt used to visit him frequently. She also liked their photo with Deepika Padukone. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Ekta Kapoor and PewDiePie's Twitter war

Ekta Kapoor shut down the Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, who shared You India You Lose video on the platform and garnered a mixed response from the viewers. He watched a few scenes from old Indian soap opera Kasamh Se and made fun of the dramatised scenes. However, when Ekta Kapoor came across the video and called the YouTuber out in a series of tweets. Take a look. 

 

 

 

4. Sonam Kapoor missed Anand Ahuja in Cannes

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media and share stories revealing how much she missed her husband. She reaches Cannes and posted a picture with Anand Ahuja. Similarly, he shared her pictures in his story and wrote a motivating message for his wife.

 

