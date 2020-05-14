This Day That Year: Yash's Leaked Look From 'KGF Chapter 2' Goes Viral On Social Media

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Yash’s leaked look going viral on social media; Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor’s parents’ pictures with Deepika Padukone; Sonam Kapoor missing her husband Anand Ahuja in Cannes, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

1. Yash’s KGF Chapter 2's leaked look went viral

Released in 2018, Yash’s KGF smashed many box office records and garnered positive critical acclaim. After impressing his fans with his stellar performance, Yash won their hearts with the film’s sequel. Besides starting the shooting of KGF Chapter 2, a leaked photo of Yash’s new look made rounds on social media, and netizens could not stay calm. Moreover, the speculated it to be a part of the KGF Chapter 2. Take a look at his viral picture and the audience’s responses.

#KGFChapter2 Shooting Kick Started From Today😍❤



How many waiting for #KGF chapter 2 😋 pic.twitter.com/dBYFkpfCOQ — Yash Cult Guru™ (@Yashcultguru) May 13, 2019

2. Alia Bhatt reacted to Deepika Padukone’s photo with Ranbir Kapoor’s parents

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt reacted to Deepika Padukone’s photo with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor, who used to date Padukone, is dating Bhatt. Deepika Padukone visited Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in New York City, the previous year. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother took to Instagram and shared pictures of their meeting. During that time, Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer and Alia Bhatt used to visit him frequently. She also liked their photo with Deepika Padukone.

3. Ekta Kapoor and PewDiePie's Twitter war

Ekta Kapoor shut down the Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, who shared You India You Lose video on the platform and garnered a mixed response from the viewers. He watched a few scenes from old Indian soap opera Kasamh Se and made fun of the dramatised scenes. However, when Ekta Kapoor came across the video and called the YouTuber out in a series of tweets. Take a look.

U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! https://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I’ll send u some fresh videos — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 13, 2018

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening :) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 14, 2018

Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 14, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India’s popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth’) remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous’ was titled ‘ india u lose’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 14, 2018

4. Sonam Kapoor missed Anand Ahuja in Cannes

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media and share stories revealing how much she missed her husband. She reaches Cannes and posted a picture with Anand Ahuja. Similarly, he shared her pictures in his story and wrote a motivating message for his wife.

Anand Ahuja gushes over wife Sonam Kapoor's Cannes appearance https://t.co/D5Z8aZO4qh pic.twitter.com/HChks7vY4d — $@ch!n kum@₹ (@KumarSk955524) May 15, 2018

Mush Alert! Check out Anand Ahuja’s message for wifey Sonam Kapoor, minutes after she reached Cannes https://t.co/U40flknQ6g pic.twitter.com/HUlxGMm0YU — neha patel (@nehap1872) May 14, 2018

