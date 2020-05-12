Kitchen Hack: 'How To Close Cereal Box' Video Goes Viral; Netrizens Hail Discovery

Kitchen hacks have become a thing recently since people are spending more time there and make new discoveries every day. Recently, a womna from the UK Katy Bee shared on TikTok how to close a cereal box and keep it fresh. It created a storm right after and people are expressing their gratitude for this viral TikTok video. Here's the video.

Viral TikTok video on how to close cereal boxes

Twitterati is amazed at this kitchen hack posted on Twitter. Many people even posted videos of them trying it out successfully. Here's how netizens reacted:

21 years on this planet and just discovered you can close cereal boxes after opening them 😂 pic.twitter.com/vuNdrsT8OR — David Edwards (@DavidEdwardsRFC) May 11, 2020

How to properly close a cereal box without it opening back up 🤣👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/lhwGwGXSIm — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 🤍 (@dxnxelle__) May 11, 2020

a thing that i learned from tiktok,,, how to close an opened cereal box 😂 pic.twitter.com/LFbja18LvB — rhi— (@seungjinism) May 12, 2020

I've never known you can close cereal boxes like this. Am I the only one that didn't know? pic.twitter.com/KffSklz9ZR — James Vince (@vincey14) May 12, 2020

So I’ve just learnt there is a correct way to close cereal boxes... I tested it and it works! Mind blown 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ihOYsnSFlK — Hollie (@holliewhitexx) May 11, 2020

i didn't even remember that you can close cereal boxes. — onlyastoner (@onlyastoner) December 25, 2011

2020 has been rough but I just figured out how to close a cereal box I’m happy !! — Mario Portela (@MarioPortela12) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, many have been sharing their own kitchen hacks on Twitter to make life in the kitchen a bit easier for everyone. From chopping vegetables to basic beginners hacks, many things are being shared on the Twitterverse. Take a look:

39 FANTASTIC KITCHEN HACKS FOR BEGINNERS THAT ARE ACTUALLY SO EASYhttps://t.co/Ym923AIAlm pic.twitter.com/eTexiBPpIu — MMehappy.com (@mmehappy_com) May 12, 2020

I’ve learnt a good few excellent dodges, neat tricks and tidy hacks over my fifty years of cooking and baking. So here I am, with Prue’s kitchen hacks. I hope you’ll find them useful. Watch the first hack here- https://t.co/XuP59JdEHZ #tiptuesday #prueskitchenhacks pic.twitter.com/cyWSE0L3p4 — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) May 12, 2020

Bachelors,



In this lockdown, we are forced to cook on our own.



Please learn this kitchen hacks -



1. Don't pour dry milk into a boiling water.

2. Use potash to clean palm oil stains.

3. When boiling white yam, you can use sugar.

4. Don't pour very hot water into sink.



Add & RT — The Idea Junkie ⚪ (@jerrydoubles) May 6, 2020

Image credit: KatyBee2020 TikTok

