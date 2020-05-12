Last Updated:

Kitchen Hack: 'How To Close Cereal Box' Video Goes Viral; Netrizens Hail Discovery

Recently on Twitter, a viral TikTok video on kitchen hacks showed netizens how to close a cereal box and keep them fresh for later. Read on to know more

Kitchen hacks have become a thing recently since people are spending more time there and make new discoveries every day. Recently, a womna from the UK Katy Bee shared on TikTok how to close a cereal box and keep it fresh. It created a storm right after and people are expressing their gratitude for this viral TikTok video. Here's the video.

Viral TikTok video on how to close cereal boxes

Twitterati is amazed at this kitchen hack posted on Twitter. Many people even posted videos of them trying it out successfully. Here's how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, many have been sharing their own kitchen hacks on Twitter to make life in the kitchen a bit easier for everyone. From chopping vegetables to basic beginners hacks, many things are being shared on the Twitterverse. Take a look:

