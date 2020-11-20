Viral Timelapse Video Captures A Day In Life Of Plants; Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk Hit 'like'

A viral time-lapse video that captured a day in the life of a few houseplants has taken over the microblogging site Twitter. The 12-second clip has so far received a whopping 7.2 million views on social media and has also captured the attention of billionaire CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, and Ivanka Trump. Both the prominent personalities added to its popularity by liking the clip on Twitter.

The soothing time-lapse that seized the moments of the indoor plants was filmed for over 24 hours. The clip shows how seemingly still plants are actually constantly in motion throughout. The time-lapse video shows how the leaves of a variety of indoor plants rise and fall during the day. The movement of time is captured by a red clock on the table that stands in contrast to the various shades of green surrounding it.

Check out the soothing time-lapse clip here:

This is how plants move in a 24-hour time-period pic.twitter.com/zHJZAlJwzi — How Things Work (@ThingsWork) November 18, 2020

Netizens react to the clip

The clip has garnered over 83K likes on Twitter and many netizens have also reacted to the time-lapse by sharing their personal anecdotes related to plants. Check them out:

Those are varieties of the same plant - Prayer plant - which has evolved to special conditions - to catch rain water and light-.

Don't expect most plants to do that. — Serban Balamaci (@sbalamaci) November 18, 2020

So much easier to perceive that they are actual living organisms watching this. 😀 — Abraham (@MindTheGhab) November 19, 2020

They all move and at different speed ✨ I find it mesmerising it’s movement on video. Capturing how alive they are — G (@glowglorynow) November 19, 2020

I could watch this a thousand times. So cool!!! Life is amazing. — Jill E Conley (@ejjill) November 19, 2020

