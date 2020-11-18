Last Updated:

Ivanka Trump Mocked For Saying 'we Are Going To Moon And Mars', Tweeple Say 'stay There'

Donald Trump’s second child and his Adviser at the White House, Ivanka Trump is being scorned by the internet users for saying 'we are going to Moon and Mars'.

US President Donald Trump’s second child and his Adviser at the White House, Ivanka Trump is being scorned by the internet users for saying 'we are going to Moon and Mars' in appreciation for the successful SpaceX and Nasa launch on November 16. Even though there wasn’t anything majorly incorrect with her claim, internet users began asking her “when do you leave?”. Since Donald has lost his reelection bid and Joe Biden has been declared as the 46th US President-elect, netizens mocked Ivanka’s claim by saying it was “about time”. 

One of the Twitter users brought back US President’s statement about people never seeing him if he is defeated and said that “he took it seriously”. Another user said that Trumps are free to leave the Earth as it would make it better, hoping that Ivanka didn’t just hail NASA’s success but would actually leave for Moon and Mars. 

NASA Crewed space mission

In a historic milestone for the United States, the liftoff of first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private firm that is Elon Musk’s SpaceX that launched four astronauts to the International Space Station was successful. With spectators nearby, the SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off at night from the Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese, which is also the second crew to be launched by the company but marking the first of regular station crew flight. The company named the Dragon capsule on top, Resilience in the wake of challenges posed by this year and especially COVID-19 pandemic, and it reached the orbits nine minutes after detaching from the rocket.

Meanwhile, outgoing US President took to Twitter and congratulated the space agency. However, he ended up taking the credit for NASA's success. "A great launch!" The Falcon rocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese, the second crew to be launched by SpaceX.

First Published:
