Viral Video: Australian Man Breaks Guinness World Record For Loudest Burp In A Decade

Guinness World Records posts interesting videos on its Instagram page from time to time, and each time, it gathers the attention of netizens. Each world record is original and sometimes weird and the most recent one is no exception. In a recent video, a man from Australia, identified as Neville Sharp has set a record of the loudest burp.

Guinness World Records(GWR) shared the video of Neville Sharpe’s achievement on the photo-sharing site. According to the GWR statement, Neville Sharp’s loud burp was registered at 112.4 decibels (db) in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, on 29 July 2021. As per GWR statement, the sound of Sharp’s burp was louder than an average electric drill or a trombone. In the video shared on Instagram, Sharp can be seen in the video and a woman held a piece of equipment to measure his burp. After he achieved the record, everyone present there cheered for him.

Neville Sharp breaks Guinness World Record of loudest burp

Neville Sharp broke the record made 12 years ago by Paul Hunn from the UK, whose burp was registered at 109.9 db. He has been perfecting his belching skills since the age of six and 45 years later, he decided to put them to test. According to Guinness World Records, he practised for five years to hone the strength and noise level of the burp. According to GWR, the record also came together due to the efforts of his wife KP, who coached Neville for over 10 years and one of the challenges he faced while attempting the record was to correctly measure the sound. Neville Sharpe tried the record at a studio that was “acoustically dampened to ensure an accurate decibel reading.” Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 22,000 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amused by the skills of Neville Sharpe shared their opinion in the comments section. One user commented, "After the attempt, Neville said that he was "more than excited" that he'd finally broken the record." Another user commented, "112.4 db would be hard to beat." Check out some user reactions:

Image: Instagram/@GuinnessWorldRecords