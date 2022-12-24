Viral Video: Man Munches On Food Wearing Beak-shaped Mask Amid China COVID Surge

China is currently dealing with one of the biggest COVID-19 surges the world has witnessed in recent months.Hospitals are filling up and the country's medical infrastructure is under severe strain as Xi Jinping's administration struggles to get a handle over the situation. In the midst of all this, a video of a man in China wearing a beak-shaped mask went viral on social media.

A Twitter user shared the viral video and wrote, “Bulls like me feeding on stocks today despite the covid fears after wearing a mask”.

The video has managed to gain over 20,000 views on Twitter. In the video, a man can be seen munching on his food wearing a beak-shaped mask. The video shared on Friday provides netizens a loophole into the situation in China. The Chinese government, as usual, has been far from transparent about the circumstances in the country. Twitter is officially blocked in China.

China's COVID surge raises global alarm

Following the Chinese government's rollback of its stringent and much-criticised zero-COVID policy that involved curbs on basic movement, Beijing has seen a wave of new cases. Reports coming in from China say hospitals are filling up quickly and pharamacies are running die. Crematoriums too are piling up with dead bodies.

The elderly in China are being regarded as the most vulnerable as BF.7, a subvariant of Omicron BF.5 wreaks havoc across the country.

The worsening situation in China has become a cause of concern across the world. World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also expressed his concern. "WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China with increasing reports of severe disease," Ghebreyesus said while addressing a press conference.

Amid the chaos in China, the Indian government has also ramped up its alertness over COVID-19. India has decided to conduct RT-PCR tests on foreign arrivals from China and four other nations.

Indian Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently conducted a meeting with health ministers of all states and called on them to work together to fight a potential rise in COVID-19 cases. Hospitals have been asked to conduct mock drills and states have been asked to keep oxygen and other medical infrastructure ready.

The Indian government has also asked people to wear masks and take precautions against COVID-19.