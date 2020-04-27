Video Of Dolphins In Meerut Breaks Internet Amid COVID-19 Lockdown | Watch

What’s Viral

A viral video of Dolphins swimming around the Ganges in Meerut recently surfaced online amid the COVID-19 lockdown and the Twitterati is loving it. Watch.

viral video

When the entire country seems to be in the lockdown, there is one segment of people that are trying to spread positivity amid the Coronavirus news. Among it all, one video that is widely being circulated on the internet is the one where dolphins are seen swimming in Meerut. The Ganges River Dolphin is a freshwater dolphin found primarily in the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Now considered to be endangered, they are recognised as India's National Aquatic Animal. 

Dolphins spotted in Meerut, video stuns internet

The sighting was considered to be special across social media and prompted responses from wildlife lovers. The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Akash Deep Badhawan on his social media. It already has over 13k views and is going viral over social media. A lot of people quickly took to the comments section on the video. Some reminisced about their old days while some mentioned other regions where they have spotted the species. There were also a lot of people who were simply appreciating the fact that nature was healing. 

