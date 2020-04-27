Video Of Dolphins In Meerut Breaks Internet Amid COVID-19 Lockdown | Watch

When the entire country seems to be in the lockdown, there is one segment of people that are trying to spread positivity amid the Coronavirus news. Among it all, one video that is widely being circulated on the internet is the one where dolphins are seen swimming in Meerut. The Ganges River Dolphin is a freshwater dolphin found primarily in the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Now considered to be endangered, they are recognised as India's National Aquatic Animal.

Dolphins spotted in Meerut, video stuns internet

Ganges River Dolphin, our National Aquatic Animal once lived in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system is now endangered. They live in fresh water and are practically blind, with small slits as eyes.

Was fortunate to spot these in Ganges in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/BKMj8LqaIi — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) April 27, 2020

The sighting was considered to be special across social media and prompted responses from wildlife lovers. The video was shared by Indian Forest Services officer Akash Deep Badhawan on his social media. It already has over 13k views and is going viral over social media. A lot of people quickly took to the comments section on the video. Some reminisced about their old days while some mentioned other regions where they have spotted the species. There were also a lot of people who were simply appreciating the fact that nature was healing.

I used to see them every time while crossing Ganga on steamers in Patna-Munger... — Kadambini Sharma (@SharmaKadambini) April 27, 2020

Till early seventies one could.find them in Hindon, Ghaziabad.

Called Soons here as well. — Manoj Sharma (@manoharsh11) April 27, 2020

Beautiful sight.Heart warming to see nature is at peace once again hope it lasts forever. I belong to that region so it's a great news for me. Thanks for the info. — Anulin Lyall (@AshwynLyall1) April 27, 2020

They are common in our district Ghazipur (UP) , in Ganga ji... locally we call them सूँस ! — சைலேஷ் (@shaileshkpandey) April 27, 2020

This news made my day. The first positive amongst many negatives. Thanks for sharing. — Drums Of Heaven🍗 (@DrumssH) April 27, 2020

Truly...Thanx for such a amazing video....Hope you continue with more amazing videos. — Ankit Jain (@ankitkatariya07) April 27, 2020

Really happy to see it in our area.

You mean Garh Ganga when talking about Meerut?



Have you visited, Shukratal Ganga (Muzaffarnagar)?

The region is very quiet, comparatively.

I witnessed many Crocodiles in my childhood days. — chetan vashistth (@chetanhere) April 27, 2020

