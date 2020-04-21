Vikas Khanna Calls Pune Kid 'Mini Me' Who Aces A Perfectly Round Roti; Watch Viral Video

An old video of a kid from Pune making round rotis is trending on Twitter and chef Vikas Khanna is a fan. Calling him a 'Mini Me', Khanna shared the video on his Twitter handle. Khanna also wrote that he loved his energy while making 'gol rotis'.

While many adults struggle to make a perfectly round Roti, this small little kid does it like a Professional. Netizens were in awe seeing him and called him a future 'Master Chef'.

Seeing the video, many also remembered Vikas Khanna's book 'The Magic Rolling Pin', which released on November 14, 2014, which also happened to be Children's Day.

Khanna in an interview with news agency PTI said, "The story is about a boy named "Jugnu" who has superpower like a super hero. He has the power of making perfectly round bread. People around him believe that the magic lies in the rolling pin. But, one day someone steals the pin. The boy looses hope but ultimately realizes that the power lies with him."

"Jugnu"- who lost something but did not lose hope. You have to believe in the magic of the heart and this is my story and is a true story," Khanna said.

Netizens React

True ... it reminds the book of yours The magic of rolling pin😍😍❤👏 — 🌷💞shweta_sweety💞🌷 (@Shwetag1122) April 20, 2020

This is how boys should be raised.... world will be a happier place. — Smita Ghosh Singh (@Smita4rmdHeart) April 20, 2020

May he turn out to be a Mega Master Chef like you Sir.🙌😊 — Uma Mithun (@drum2109) April 20, 2020

He did a better job than some women I know. 🤣🤣 — Hema Patel (@britgrl71) April 20, 2020

it took 40 year for me learn to make rotis.... 🤣🤣🤣 — DareDevil (@AhmedBshaik) April 20, 2020

