Viral Video Of Iron Chair From Maharashtra Spotted In Manchester Stirs Online Buzz | Watch

Social media is filled with unique and regular videos that leave netizens in splits or amazed. One such out-of-the-box viral video is of this desi chair that was spotted in the streets of the United Kingdom. An iron chair, usually seen in cultural events as seats for guests, from Savlaj village in Maharashtra was located outside a restaurant in Manchester.

The video has now stirred quite a buzz online. The 20-second clip caught the eyes of the netizens after cricketer-turned-journalist Sunandan Lele posted it on his Twitter handle on September 23. He also captioned the video in Marathi expressing astonishment over the fact that the chair travelled over 7000 kms to be on the streets of the Altrincham area of Manchester. Check out the video here:

Altrincham , Manchester che बाळू लोखंडे 🤣🤔💪 आहे की नाही अजब pic.twitter.com/es5Jhe1sP6 — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) September 23, 2021

'Marathi people are everywhere'

As per the video, senior sports analyst Lele was in the streets of Altrincham when he spotted the chair. "I have come to the Altrincham town. The weather is very good but what caught my interest in this," Lele said in the video in Marathi. The video has garnered over 29,000 views and 1700 likes. Netizens were amazed to see a desi iron chair on the posh streets of a foreign land. "That's really amazing!" one user wrote. There were quite a few who boasted about being a Maharashtrian. "Marathi people are everywhere," another wrote. Check out some more reactions from netizens:

Mind blowing journey of metal chairs.

Mandap decorator sells in scrap and they land in Manchester UK hotel as antique chairs. https://t.co/uwHXXkjwOX https://t.co/7f5Rkaap7l — Sidharth Naik (@sidharth_naik) September 26, 2021

balu lokhande atke paar 😂😂😂 https://t.co/by9URTO45w — Rucha Limaye (@LimayeRucha) September 26, 2021

That's really amazing ! If the scrap metal in India is so important in England,They will have so much faith in your Quality. Exporters in India should keep this in mind. Ty Sunandan lele sir#ScrapExporters #MadeinIndia #IndianQuality#NarendraModi #NitinGadkari https://t.co/G49LfoUOEG — Suryansh Food Exporters (@SuryanshFood) September 28, 2021

Iron chair travelled from Maharashtra to Manchester

As per the video, the chair belonged to Balu Lokhande, a decorator from Tasgaon taluka in Salvaj, Maharashtra. He purchased the chair from manufacturers in Hubli, Karnataka. However, as the use of plastic chairs replaced heavy iron chairs on social occasions, Lokhande had to sell the chair as scrap metal for Rs. 10 per kilogram. The chair that weighs approximately 13kg was brought by a foreign businessman who wanted to install antique chairs at his cafe. Thus, began the overseas journey of the desi chair.

