Viral Video Of Iron Chair From Maharashtra Spotted In Manchester Stirs Online Buzz | Watch

A viral video of a desi iron chair belonging to Balu Lokhande from Maharastra was spotted in the streets of Manchester and has stirred quite a buzz. Watch here

Dipaneeta Das
Maharashtra

Image: @SunandanLele/Twitter


Social media is filled with unique and regular videos that leave netizens in splits or amazed. One such out-of-the-box viral video is of this desi chair that was spotted in the streets of the United Kingdom. An iron chair, usually seen in cultural events as seats for guests, from Savlaj village in Maharashtra was located outside a restaurant in Manchester.

The video has now stirred quite a buzz online. The 20-second clip caught the eyes of the netizens after cricketer-turned-journalist Sunandan Lele posted it on his Twitter handle on September 23. He also captioned the video in Marathi expressing astonishment over the fact that the chair travelled over 7000 kms to be on the streets of the Altrincham area of Manchester. Check out the video here:

'Marathi people are everywhere'

As per the video, senior sports analyst Lele was in the streets of Altrincham when he spotted the chair. "I have come to the Altrincham town. The weather is very good but what caught my interest in this," Lele said in the video in Marathi. The video has garnered over 29,000 views and 1700 likes. Netizens were amazed to see a desi iron chair on the posh streets of a foreign land. "That's really amazing!" one user wrote. There were quite a few who boasted about being a Maharashtrian. "Marathi people are everywhere," another wrote. Check out some more reactions from netizens:

Iron chair travelled from Maharashtra to Manchester

As per the video, the chair belonged to Balu Lokhande, a decorator from Tasgaon taluka in Salvaj, Maharashtra. He purchased the chair from manufacturers in Hubli, Karnataka. However, as the use of plastic chairs replaced heavy iron chairs on social occasions, Lokhande had to sell the chair as scrap metal for Rs. 10 per kilogram. The chair that weighs approximately 13kg was brought by a foreign businessman who wanted to install antique chairs at his cafe. Thus, began the overseas journey of the desi chair.

Image: @SunandanLele/Twitter

