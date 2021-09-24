Social media is often swamped with videos of cats and dogs. However, every now and then, videos from the world of birds also appear on the Internet, bringing a smile to one's face. Meanwhile, on Thursday, September 23, one such video was shared on Twitter by Aviator Anil Chopra, which left the netizens with different opinions. The short video clip showcased a little bird feeding a cuckoo. "An old aged bird. Can't fly and there is no old age home for it like human beings. A small baby bird is feeding it. A great message to human beings. Hats off to nature [sic]," read the caption of the video.

However, Indian Forest Service officer Parween Kaswan did not quite agree with the caption of the video. Reposting the clip, Kaswan shared an interesting fact and wrote, "Not at all true. Bigger is a cuckoo, a brooding parasite. They don’t make nest. Rather look for other nests. Female lays eggs in other's nest & run away. Cuckoo kill kids of host also. Host bird raises them as their own & know about reality late. Small bird here is actually older [sic]." It should be mentioned here that IFS officer Kaswan is quite popular on social media and often shares interesting facts about birds and animals with his followers.

Watch the video here:

Not at all true. Bigger is a cuckoo, a brooding parasite. They don’t make nest. Rather look for other nests. Female lay eggs in other's nest & run away. Cuckoo kill kids of host also. Host bird raise them as their own & know about reality late. Small bird here is actually older. https://t.co/kqPBsQM9gG — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) September 23, 2021

The video got mixed reactions by users:

The video is doing rounds on social media since it was shared. As of now, it has gathered more than 40,000 views, over 1,100 retweets and around 3,800 likes. Besides, it has also accumulated different views from the people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Whatever cuckoo bird does its nature but actually the person who shared the video tried to say how that little one is feeding. Point is this how that little one is doing for her. Cuckoo is a parasite according to u but God made her like this. It's nature sir [sic]." "Irony .. It's a kind and noble act when we see the tiny bird feeding the koel baby bird thinking that it's her baby but on the other hand this baby killed the babies of the small bird unknowingly. Koel never build nest it lay its eggs in any nest she finds nearby [sic[," commented another. "Amazing so much welcoming to see a kind gesture from the birds. We human beings should learn from nature, Animals and birds how old-age humans should be treated by the younger generations [sic]," expressed a third.

Here are some reactions from people:

Watever cuckoo bird does it's nature but actually the person who shared vedio tried to say how that little one is feeding. Point is this how that little one is doing for her. Cuckoo is a parasite according to u but God made her like this. It's nature sir. — Sam (@saima27285037) September 23, 2021

Irony .. It's a kind and noble act when we see the tiny bird feeding the koel baby bird thinking that it's her baby but on the other hand this baby killed the babies of the small bird unknowingly. Koel never build nest it lay it's eggs in any nest she finds near by. — jyoत्सना (@sharmajyots) September 23, 2021





Amazing so much welcoming to see a kind gesture from the birds. We human beings should learn from the nature, Animals and birds how old-age humans should be treated by the younger generations. — Manjunath Ramaswamy (@ManjunathRama16) September 24, 2021

Funny, ‘cuz this is actually a common cuckoo chick, not an old bird— In which the cuckoo ejects all of the other eggs out of the nest, and eventually causes the parents to die due to its appetite — creacher (@pashingout) September 23, 2021

Image: Image: Twitter/@Aviator Anil Chopra