Video Shows A Skull On Mars? UFO Hunter Claims It May Hint Towards Aliens; Watch

Well-known UFO hunter Scott C Waring has recently claimed to have spotted a skull-like structure on Mars. The UFO hunter has claimed that he has found this structure on Mars after analyzing many images taken by NASA from Mars' surface. The UFO hunter has deduced from the image that it does not represent a sculpture but instead looks like a fossilized skull. The viral video consisting of the same images was also shared by popular YouTuber, Chris.

The viral video shows a skull-like structure on the surface of Mars

The UFO hunter also added that minerals have fossilized this skull on Mars. The viral video also depicts that the finding of this skull-like structure on Mars may also hint towards aliens existing. According to media reports, Scott spoke about the same in an interview with a publication wherein he said that he found an ancient skull-like structure on Mars.

The viral video also shows the skull seems to be having eyes and teeth like structure. He also revealed that the jaw area of the skull was larger than humans which also indicates that it must have had a larger neck area. He added that he has found many such faces on the surface of Mars but this skull looked like a unique one. He added that many such structures may be found on the red planet if the minerals have fossilized it.

The viral video hints to some weird looking tombstones on the surface of Mars

The viral video also shows many other rock-like structures that seem to be shaped like the head of aliens or similar-looking creatures. The UFO hunter also revealed in the interview that NASA may be involved in a cover-up for the existence of the aliens. He further added that NASA may be covering up the existence of the aliens for some 'sinister' reasons. The viral video also showcased some queer-looking tombstones. However, there are some experts who also term these findings as to the case of pareidolia.

For the unversed, pareidolia is the capability of the human brain to form some recognizable patterns or images by looking at these random structures. YouTuber Chris, who shared the images analyzed by Scott also accused NASA of manipulating the images which may instead hint to something. Take a look at the viral video.

