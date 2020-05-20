Viral Video Of Cat Named 'Meownuel Neuer' Making Stunning Saves Makes Netizens Go Berserk

Last week, Bundesliga returned to action after a two-month hiatus. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer started for his side as the league leaders made light work of relegation-battling Union Berlin. While Manuel Neuer had a quiet night in front of goal, his feline counterpart 'Meownuel Neuer' was busy making the headlines for his outstanding reflexes and goalkeeping skills.

Meownuel Neuer saves video goes viral, gets over 8 million views

Popular Youtuber Chris Dixon, who goes by his moniker ChrisMD, uploaded a short video from his Twitter account on Monday where he tried to score past his dextrous cat. The cat, who is named after Manuel Neuer made some impressive saves and the video has unsurprisingly gone viral on social media. The viral video featuring Meownuel Neuer has garnered over 8.3 million views in just two days and the cat is now firmly established as an internet sensation.

Chris Dixon, a British YouTuber, is known for making content in and around football. He opened the short video saying, "Since getting a cat I have learned they will do anything in your power to make your day worse." We then see Chris Dixon using a small red ball to try and score past Meownuel Neuer, who was defending his DIY goal. The talented black-and-white cat is seen making some impressive saves throughout the video. From hurling himself into the air to stop the ball mid-air to even deflecting the ball onto the crossbar, Meownuel Neuer appeared to be at his very best. The viral video also featured the background score of real-life commentary from football matches.

Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake pic.twitter.com/w3MrwH5Opn — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) May 18, 2020

Here's how social media reacted to the viral video:

Bayern Munich approves Meownuel Neuer

The Bundesliga club uploaded a compilation of Meownuel Neuer making saves alongside some of the best saves from Manuel Neuer. The viral video also prompted hilarious comments on social media. One fan commented, "Iker Catsillas Purrnandez" - inspired by former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas. Another wrote, "Shay Kitten" - after Irish 'keeper Shay Given. Chris Dixon himself took part in the naming competition and wrote: "Honourable mentions to Peter Schmeowchel (Schmeichel), Marc-Andre purr Stegen (Ter-Stegen) and Tim Meoward (Howard)."

Nothing can convince me that this cat isn’t seeing things in slow motion https://t.co/Pt1Mm4AaiF — ositadimma_✨ (@Sita_suave) May 19, 2020

All jokes aside... someone should sign this cat https://t.co/gQTncEKPyT — Tom (@tomhallettcopy) May 19, 2020

Oh my goodness , How can you do dat??? .The one and only Meownuel Neuer https://t.co/ZJKTBHNKD7 — Djordi (@djordiprakoso) May 19, 2020

