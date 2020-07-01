Watch: Virender Sehwag Posts Video Of Langurs Hugging Each Other, Netizens In Awe

Social media is full of adorable images and videos of animals that people visit to distract themselves from all the negativity that flows on the internet otherwise. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently shared a video of two langurs hugging each other, which has managed to capture a place inside netizens' hearts. The video of langurs hugging each other is everything one needs to see to lighten their mood. In the video, a langur can be seen walking up to another one sitting beside some people and embracing it in a heartfelt hug.

"What a hug," Virender Sehwag captioned the video that since the time of upload has garnered more than 6,40,000 views. Netizens immediately fell in love with the 12-second long clip as one user commented, "Meeting after a long time." Another user jokingly pointed out that the langurs must be meeting after a long period of lockdown that was imposed in the country in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Woman feeding langur

Earlier last month, another video went viral and won netizens' hearts, where a woman was seen feeding a langur 'like a mother'. In the video, a langur was seen sitting on the table with food kept in front of it, while a woman is seen standing on the other side of the table and feeding the animal just like one would feed a kid. The langur in the video can also be seen behaving like a good boy and eating each bite that the woman offers. The caption of the heartwarming video read, “My mom is feeding a langur at our home”.

