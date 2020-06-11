Langur Being Fed Like A Kid By Woman Wins Hearts On Internet, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

A ‘sweet’ video of a woman feeding a langur is leaving netizens with a fuzzy warm feeling. Shared on Facebook on June 9, the clip shows a ‘mother’ feeding the animal a plateful of rice with her hands. In the video, one can see the langur sitting on the table with food kept in front of it. A woman is seen standing on the other side of the table while feeding the animal just like one would feed a kid.

The langur can also be seen behaving like a good boy and eating each bite that the woman offers. The caption of the heartwarming video read, “My mom is feeding a langur at our home”.

Netizens all hearts

Since shared, the video has garnered nearly 27,000 reactions. With thousands of comments, internet users can’t stop gushing over the ‘adorable’ clip which aptly captures ‘mother’s affection’. While several netizens praised the woman, others wrote, “Really, it felt good to see that humanity is still alive today...Do it like this... everyone has the right to live...May God do good to you”. Another Facebook user wrote, “The real nature of people should be for the animals #respect”.

