Vulture 'hitches Ride On Selfie Stick' Of Paragliders; Netizens Say 'coolest Thing Ever'

An overwhelming video that has emerged on the internet shows a very uncanny adventure as a vulture hitches a ride on the selfie stick of two paragliders. Uploaded on Reddit by username ‘u/bsurfn2day’, the video has been termed as the ‘Thanksgiving vulture edition’. Adding on to the essence of the video, in the background we can hear the song ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac.

Vulture gets a strange ride

The short footage begins with the paragliders filming themselves while indulging into the adventure. As the video progresses, we see a vulture enter the frame with its wings wide open. Soon, he sits on the selfie stick with its talons curled around the stick to maintain its grip. The bird can be seen constantly moving its beak. In the middle, the vulture does lose its grip but manages to get back at it. However, towards the end of the video, it completely loses its grip and flies ahead of the paragliders.

Read: Paraglider Naps On Bed Attached To Parachute, Netizens Say ‘dreaming Of Flying’

Uploaded on October 14, the video has been upvoted 95 per cent times and has managed to gather over 800 comments. Making a sarcastic remark, one Reddit user wrote, "Next up...vulture tears their parachute, they plummet to their death and the vulture invites friends over for a feast". Another person wrote, "Came to leave this exact comment. If I were these people, I would be 10% in awe, and 90% shit-scared praying for the bird to stay away from the parachute". Trying to differentiate from most comments on the comment section, one user wrote, "Vultures are scavengers and do not kill any of their prey themselves. Leave the gentle goth giant alone".

Read: New Zealand Paraglider's Death In Nevada Ruled Accidental

Read: Navy Officer Dies In Paraglider Crash

Also Read: Video: Turkish Musician Plays Drum Up In The Air While Paragliding | Watch

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/bsurfn2day)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.