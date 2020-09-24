Paraglider Naps On Bed Attached To Parachute, Netizens Say ‘dreaming Of Flying’

A 28-year-old professional paraglider often known for his aerial stunts attached a paraglider to his bed and went into a slumber while crusading across the vast blue skies. In his new YouTube video, the daredevil and adventure lover Hasan Kaval was seen taking a quick nap with an eye mask on over Antalya, southern Turkey, as he attached his bed on a parachute with a nightstand and lampshade in a room like an arrangement. Having taken a nap for at least 15 minutes, the Turkish paraglider landed at Cleopatra Beach after the alarm to wake up alerted him.

“When I was a little kid, I used to fly in my dreams while sleeping on my bed. If you really want something, I think it will definitely happen,” the adventure buff wrote in the caption. His flying bed was seen attached with two side tables as he napped on the pillow with a fleece underneath open skies. The self-proclaimed “couch potato” from Izmir, Turkey, stunned the internet in the month of July after he took off with a parachute, laptop, house slippers, footstool, loveseat, and lamp, in the coast of Ölüdeniz, in the Fethiye district of the southwest MuÄŸla Province.

Watching television in sky

Flying above the sea, the vagabond was seen watching the television as he casually dived in the sky on a parachute suspended couch. He was also seen playing backgammon with a friend while paragliding. However, in his recent sky stunt sponsored by the local tourism promotion foundation, the 29-year-old said in a Demirören News Agency (DHA) report that he was indebted to contribute to tourism and wanted to show people that paragliding wasn’t all about danger. In order to set a positive example, he went sleeping on the bed in the sky to tell people that the sport was dangerous if they fly with inexperienced pilots and without training. In his sky trip, Kaval wasn't strapped to the couch and yet managed to gracefully fly and have fun, simultaneously.

Internet hailed the adventurer, calling his bed a Turkish Airlines Business Class, while others said he took “dreaming of flying” to the next level. A tourist visits Antalya and sees the flying bed. Tourist, “ What the hell is this! “Residents of the Antalya: “ Uh nothing important. It is just our Hasan,” joked one other.

