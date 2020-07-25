Video: Turkish Musician Plays Drum Up In The Air While Paragliding | Watch

Turkish musician Ahmet Ceik has becamethe talk of the internet. A video featuring the musician has gone viral. The musician has 5,730 followers on Instagram. The reason for which the musician has gained so much attention on social media is quite bizarre.

'Air' drum show

In the video that features the musician, he is seen multitasking. The musician is seen paragliding. But that is not the only thing that he is doing. He is seen holding huge drums and while paragliding, he is playing those drums in the air. The video is being recorded by the instructor who has accompanied him.

Ahmet posted this video on his Instagram page, captioned as, ‘600 metres high drum show’. According to reports, this incident took place in Tekirdag province of Turkey. The musician is flying at the height of 600 metres. People took over the comment section, posting various comments. One comment read, ‘I wonder how you did with that drum’. There were also comments like praising the musician. One comment read, ‘Good Job’. There was also a comment which said, ‘You're the only one in this realm’. Most of the pictures on his profile portray his love for the music. In most of the posts, he is seen playing drums. He has also uploaded various videos doing the same.

This is not the first time that a video like this has gone viral on social media. Few days ago, a video featuring Indian-American musical twins, Kiran and Nivi, became an internet sensation. They uploaded a video trying a rendition of ‘Rap God’. Rap God is American Rapper Eminem’s iconic song. The video experiences the frame split into two segments. One screen features Kiran and the other features Nivi. The clip starts with one of the sisters humming the base harmony and then it takes the usual pace.

(Image Credits: Instagram/AhmetCelikMuzik)

