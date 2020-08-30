Bengaluru Startup's 'dream Job' Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Sleep For 9 Hours; Here's How To Apply

A start-up from Bengaluru named ‘Wakefit’ known for offering Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours in the comfort of your house is back with its internship programme. According to the reports, candidates will be asked to sleep for 9 hours a day for 100 days. However, it is not easy to become an intern in the company. The intern will have to prove to their respective bosses that sleeping is what they are extremely passionate about.

Sleep and earn Rs 1 Lakh

Reports suggest that it was extremely successful last year. Around 1.7 lakh participants had signed up for the internship and only 23 could make it. The company website has already started its application process for the year 2021. The company described the ideal candidate as, "Those who can thrive in a slow-paced environment, conceptualise and deliver effective strategies on how to get themselves and their team members to sleep deeper and longer. Demonstrated affinity to cosy environments, napping, lazing and lounging will be a bonus". Wakefit explained the dress code, the job, skills required and reward for the job. "Well, dreams do come true. Be a Sleep Intern, and get paid Rs. 1 lakh. But it’s not as easy as it sounds. If you think you have it in you, go ahead and apply right away," Wakefit wrote on its website.

Read: Students In Goa To Get Virtual Internships Amid Pandemic

According to the reports, a set of sleep counsellors and sleep trackers are assigned to the candidates. The entire amount is only given to those who are able to complete the internship. According to the website, Wakefit requires a person with a fanatical passion for sleep and an innate ability to fall asleep at the slightest given opportunity. The candidate must have an unmatched zeal for breaking his/her own sleep records and must have a mastery over this fine art. The candidates must also carry their favourite pyjamas.

Read: Bengaluru: Police Arrest Six Abductors After Hot Chase And Rescue 11-year-old Boy

This is not the first time when a company is offering money for something so unique. A UK company wants to pay someone £50 ($65) an hour to visit at least 10 Christmas markets before Christmas Day for research. A tech company was willing to pay Rs. 92 lakh for your face that was to be put on thousands of robots. The tech firm was looking for human faces for their robots, which will be used as virtual friends.

Read: Karnataka Authority Tells Bengaluru Metro To Remove Hindi Signages; Use Kannada & English

Also Read: IIT Bhubaneshwar's Pre-placements Initiated With A Drive To Boost Jobs For Fresh Graduates

(Image Credits: Unsplash)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.