Last Updated:

WATCH: 'Alien' Spotted In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh? Viral Video Leaves Netizens Spooked

While some claimed that the odd creature from the Jharkhand viral video was a 'ghost', others claimed it was an 'alien' while some brushed it off as a prank.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Jharkhand alien video

Image- Twitter


In another bizarre addition to 2021 after COVID-19 and a wide range of Fungus, now an alien was spotted in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Saturday. The 30-second viral video from Jharkhand shows an alien-like or ghost-like figure walking down the Chadwa Dam bridge in the dark. 

In the video, several bikes come to a stop after they spot a translucent-like odd creature treading on the highway at a distance in the middle of the night. One of the bikers recording the video can be heard calling the supernatural creature a 'witch' (chudail) in the background, while others stop to observe the creature from the distance. 

The news of the Jharkhand Hazaribagh alien caused a massive sensation on social media with netizens spooked. While some claimed that the odd creature from the Jharkhand viral video was a 'ghost', others claimed it was an 'alien' while some non-believers brushed off the incident as someone playing a prank. Some even tagged Elon Musk, NASA, and ISRO to look into the origins of the creature.

READ | Joe Biden scraps 'alien' from US laws, asks agencies to call migrants 'non-citizens'

Here is the video of the Jharkhand alien:

What Netizens think about alien video

Notably, the buzz comes after The Pentagon in the United States confirmed images of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) as part of ongoing investigations to “gain insight” into the “nature and origins” of Aliens. The United States Department of Defense has shared several videos and pictures which show a  mysterious object flying for a few minutes in the dark.

READ | 'I was being levitated': American man claims to have a witness of his 'alien abduction'
READ | Mars mushrooms? Here are unexplainable incidents that could be signs of alien existence
READ | 'We can't explain them': When Barack Obama talked about UFO sightings and alien existence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT