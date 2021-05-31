WATCH: 'Alien' Spotted In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh? Viral Video Leaves Netizens Spooked

In another bizarre addition to 2021 after COVID-19 and a wide range of Fungus, now an alien was spotted in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Saturday. The 30-second viral video from Jharkhand shows an alien-like or ghost-like figure walking down the Chadwa Dam bridge in the dark.

In the video, several bikes come to a stop after they spot a translucent-like odd creature treading on the highway at a distance in the middle of the night. One of the bikers recording the video can be heard calling the supernatural creature a 'witch' (chudail) in the background, while others stop to observe the creature from the distance.

The news of the Jharkhand Hazaribagh alien caused a massive sensation on social media with netizens spooked. While some claimed that the odd creature from the Jharkhand viral video was a 'ghost', others claimed it was an 'alien' while some non-believers brushed off the incident as someone playing a prank. Some even tagged Elon Musk, NASA, and ISRO to look into the origins of the creature.

Here is the video of the Jharkhand alien:

This Video is from #hazaribagh #Jharkhand claiming Creature shown in this Video is an #Alien & viral with speed, no one claiming it to be fake or false but much real😐😶

Have they really arrived or just Rumours?#aliens #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/RpSZip6lEO — Invincible AG (@crazyme_ag) May 30, 2021

What Netizens think about alien video

@elonmusk heyy elon theres an alien found in india.. in jharkhand,hazaribagh!

Please get in contact with them and have a look on video you could get on youtube ! — Raj (@Rajveeroberoi24) May 30, 2021

Video of the alien or 'supernatural creature' spotted in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/bgod5ojj0e — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) May 29, 2021

The video has become talk of the town. People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand @isro @NASA @aajtak @ndtv @republic @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/P4hcLf5yNn — Ashutosh Gautam (@Ashutos32363607) May 29, 2021

Notably, the buzz comes after The Pentagon in the United States confirmed images of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) as part of ongoing investigations to “gain insight” into the “nature and origins” of Aliens. The United States Department of Defense has shared several videos and pictures which show a mysterious object flying for a few minutes in the dark.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.